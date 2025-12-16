PNC Championship 2025: Top 5 Bets Who Can Win the $1 Million Event

With homecoming weeks and family dinners, the year is finally coming to an end, and so is the golf season. The PNC Championship, starting December 18, will see families scrambling for one last win. A major miss this year will be the Woods’ father-son duo. Yet, the field remains stacked with $1 million event on the line. Here are the top 5 teams you need to keep a check on.

1. John Daly & John Daly II – The defiant storm

This one is straight out of a danger box, all thanks to junior Daly’s spectacular amateur year. The rising Arkansas senior won the Southern Amateur Championship in July with a 10-under, and was the only player on the course to shoot under par across all four rounds. That feat was followed by reaching the US Amateur quarterfinals. Unfortunately, despite an impressive run, Daly II lost in a 1-up battle to Mason Howell, the ultimate 2025 champ.

Nonetheless, it ended up becoming his highlight, as he finished the college season with a scoring average of 72.21, the best on his Razorbacks’ roster. Overall, John Daly II becomes an unavoidable factor at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

But if something might hold him back, that would be his dad.

John Daly Sr. played 10 events and couldn’t muster even a top-25 finish. You can attribute that to his age. Regardless, he has been a constant cheerer for his son, patting his back from outside the ropes.

The PNC Championship, anyway, has never been about seasonal form. The Dalys do hold some experience here, having won the event in 2021 and a runner-up position in 2022. Last year, they finished at a decent T8. In short, they’re one pair to look out for if you want to stack good betting money.

2. Bernhard Langer & Jason Langer – PNC’s prodigies

The PNC Championship is undoubtedly the favorite event for Bernhard and Jason Langer, who are the ultimate defending champions. They clinched an easy victory last year, and the year before that, and…well, the list is long. In total, the father-son duo holds a record six PNC victories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙋𝙉𝘾 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎𝙃𝙄𝙋 (@pncchampionship)

Still, there is a concern.

Bernhard Langer had a winless PGA Tour Champions season. He did post six top-10 finishes, but that’s a concerning dip for someone who’s usually scored two or three wins in a year. In hindsight, you can call it one of his weakest campaigns in recent years.

But again, the PNC is not about form. And this ground is a comfort for the Langers, so teams, watch out. A seventh win might be on the way.

3. Steve Stricker & Izzi Stricker – An interesting upside-down

This pair runs quite parallel to the Dalys. Izzi Stricker has been sensational in 2025. The University of Wisconsin sophomore won both the Wisconsin Women’s Amateur Championship and the Wisconsin Women’s Match Play Championship – two wins that established her as the fiery amateur in the field. Moreover, she’s also been named to the Big Ten Golfers to Watch List for 2025-2026.

Dad Stricker, on the other hand, needs no introduction. The veteran’s last peak was in 2023, with six wins, and a record-low scoring average (67.54). While this season hasn’t matched that, he remains elite.

This will be the second time the father-daughter duo will tee off at the PNC Championship, having debuted last year. Their result was a solo seventh, impressive for first-timers. If you’re hoping for a surprise winner or the event’s first female champ, this could be it.

4. Vijay Singh & Qass Singh – A decent bet

While the Singhs don’t hold similar chances of winning as the above three, they can still prove to be dominant. Having won the Championship once, in 2022, they became the first team to shoot back-to-back sub-60 rounds. Last year, too, they had a spectacular showing at the PNC Championship, finishing T3.

Individually, Vijay had a pretty solid 2025. Six top-10 finishes from his 22 Champions Tour starts are no small deal when you’re 61, all while managing a left foot injury.

If there is a hurdle, it is Qass. Junior Singh doesn’t play competitive amateur golf regularly and has no meaningful 2025 feats to show on his CV. That can prove to be volatile. Choose at your own risk.

5. Nelly Korda & Petr Korda – The event’s allure

This one is a tough nut to crack. Inarguably, Nelly Korda will be the best golfer on the field and will be arriving with a T2 finish at the Grant Thornton Invitational. That T2, for others, might look grand, but for Korda, it’s part of the many agonizingly near-misses this year.

After a historic 2024 — seven wins in total, five back-to-back — Korda went winless this year. A baffling result. This surely took a hit to her confidence, as recently she put the entire burden of the win on her dad for the upcoming event.

Petr Korda, on the other hand, is a green ball player rather than a white one. The former Australian Open champ is a scratch golfer and might not be the one to carry the team, as expected by his daughter. Yet, Nelly’s solo CV might propel them to an unexpected breakthrough win, you’d never know. Last year, they finished decently with a T8.

Right now, as families board flights bound for Orlando’s Grande Lakes, the 2025 golf season is preparing to sign off. After a year filled with unexpected results, it wouldn’t be foolish to expect unpredictability from golf’s final event.