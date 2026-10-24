PNC Championship Organizers Reserve a Spot for Tiger Woods & Charlie Amid Reports of Golf Comeback

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods was filmed hitting balls at the TGR Junior Invitational presented by TaylorMade at Pebble Beach, sparking speculation about a possible return to competitive golf. While the 15-time major champion has yet to provide a confirmed timeline for his comeback, the PNC Championship has made a thoughtful gesture should Woods decide to tee it up.

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A source familiar with the PNC Championship’s plans, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told Golfweek that the tournament organizers are keeping a spot open for Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, should the 15-time major champion decide he is fit to compete. And since the tournament has unveiled only three of 20 teams for its December event, Woods and his son could tee it up.

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Adding to the possibility of a return, Tiger Woods has repeatedly claimed that he likes playing with his son. Not to mention, the 36-hole format also lets him compete even if he is managing physical limitations. He will be allowed to ride a cart, and because it’s a scramble-style event, he can let Charlie take the lead to conserve energy. However, there are still doubts about whether he will actually participate.

The thing is, Golfweek also reported that Woods was invited to participate in the Skins Game, which happens the day after Thanksgiving. The 15-time major champion ultimately did not feature in the one-day exhibition. That raises an important question: If Woods was unable to compete in a single-day event, would he be ready to take part in another tournament? There is, however, another possible route for his return.

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Woods has often used the Hero World Challenge, the 72-hole, no-cut event he hosts in December, as a platform for his return to competitive golf. However, the tournament has already announced 17 of its 20 participants, and Woods’ name is notably absent from the list. At some point, fans may have to face the truth, which could be that Woods has already played his final PGA Tour event.

In any case, this comes after Kevin Kisner revealed that Woods’ representative, Rob McNamara, informed him that Woods wanted to play a full TGL schedule. Kisner’s two-year contract with Woods’ Jupiter Links GC was not renewed, with the team also signing Keith Mitchell. Kisner also expects Woods to compete in the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie Woods.

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That said, his last appearance came at the 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut. Woods had committed to the 2025 Genesis Invitational but withdrew following the death of his mother, Kultida Woods. He subsequently underwent surgery, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season. In March 2026, Woods returned to action in TGL while contemplating a possible appearance at the Masters.

However, an accident on March 27 derailed those plans, and he later entered rehabilitation. Since then, Woods has remained silent about his recovery timeline and when he might return to competitive golf. But that doesn’t mean it will never happen.

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Will Tiger Woods compete in PGA Tour Champions?

Since Woods has turned 50, the PGA Tour Champions could offer a potential route back to competitive golf in 2027, given the physical demands of playing on the regular PGA Tour. After years of surgeries and injuries, Woods faces the challenge of not only preparing for 72 holes but also recovering from the effort. Zach Johnson, who recently turned 50 and has been enjoying success on the senior circuit, hopes Woods will eventually join him.

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“He’s texted me and wished me congrats a few times, which is very kind, and my message back has been, ‘Dude, get healthy and get your butt out here,'” Johnson said. “We want him out here.”

However, Johnson acknowledged that Woods might prefer competing against younger players if his health permits. Paul Goydos, meanwhile, questioned whether Woods would make the switch, suggesting his presence could overshadow regular Tour events.

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“Chaos,” Goydos said of Woods joining the senior circuit. “I don’t think he’s going to play the Champions Tour. I don’t see how that brings value to the PGA Tour. If he were to play here, there’d be all the media and no one would pay attention to what’s going on at the big tour. They don’t want that. But that said, I’d imagine he’d want to win the U.S. Senior Open.”

That said, only time will tell whether Tiger Woods competes in a regular PGA Tour event or moves to the PGA Tour Champions. Either way, fans would love to see the legend return to the course.