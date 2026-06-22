Police Officer Forced to Step In as Wyndham Clark Faces Hostile Reception at U.S. Open

USGA’s Spectator Conduct Policy: “Verbal abuse, harassment of any nature, threats, taunting, profanity, heckling, or any misconduct that unfairly advantages or disadvantages players. Violation of this policy shall be grounds for forfeiture of your ticket or credential without refund and prohibition from attending future USGA championships.”

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Entering the Shinnecock Hills, Wyndham Clark was on a mission to improve his image in front of the fans after his locker room controversy at Oakmont last year. But while he captured his second US Open title tonight, he didn’t get much respect or respite from the observers present there. So much so that police had to intervene as hostility crossed the line on Sunday.

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For most of the tournament, low crowd energy was a jarring scene for a major so close to New York City. However, that didn’t stop a few of those 25,000-plus spectators from heckling Clark. “Get in the bunker” and “Don’t choke Wyndham!” were some of the common phrases that the golf fans yelled. As it crossed the line, cops started booting people out of the golf course. One man who was credentialed was bounced by the sheriffs as Clark set up his tee at hole No. 4.

Unfortunately, the hostility did not start on Sunday. Even on Saturday evening, the grandstands were half-empty, and the crowd was sparse. The few fans who remained still found ways to get their shots in. Someone shouted, “Bad day to be a locker, Wyndham,” as he walked past the back nine. A direct dig at his 2025 U.S. Open meltdown.

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Heckling or hurling statements is not the only form of direct hate Wyndham has sustained. At round three, Clark was granted relief on the 17th after his tee shot found the fescue near the camera stand. As he removed the grass from the ball, he dropped the ball twice, and it rolled back into the camera stand once again. The sequence drew immediate backlash from fans online as they accused the USGA and Clark of gaming the rules. The backlash kept on going despite officials confirming no violation had occurred.

It wasn’t the best day for the American inside the ropes either, as he managed to lose enough of his lead from Saturday, with five made bogeys. However, the heckling was probably because the freshly minted US Open winner has become somewhat of a villain in many fans’ eyes.

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Not only was his Oakmont controversy bad enough when he missed making the cut at the 2025 US Open last year and broke some locker rooms, but it was the second such anger-related incident that year. At the PGA Championship last year, Clark did not like how his tee shot landed and threw his driver, damaging a sign for T-Mobile, one of his sponsors.

Clark, for his part, had openly said after Saturday’s round that he struggled without crowd energy.

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“I love making a big putt and feeling that or hitting a good shot and getting the claps,” he said. “So it was unfortunate it got a little flat. Hopefully, there are people there tomorrow, and it’s a great atmosphere.”

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The atmosphere at Shinnecock Hills has grown hostile with each passing round. Although the police intervened and ejected the hooters, tensions have remained the same, if not more. For instance, Clark came into Sunday with a six-shot lead. By the fifth hole, it was down to one stroke.

He dropped shots at both the second and fifth holes, and each time he stumbled, the gallery cheered. In fact, at the par-5 fifth, when his ball rolled back down the slope after appearing to settle, the cheers from the crowd were impossible to miss.

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However, the situation at the stands was even more difficult on Sunday.

Hostile environment and heckling behavior are the least expected at major championships like the US Open. In fact, it is quite sparse to recall an instance like this.

The USGA may need to consider adopting stricter spectator policies, similar to those in force at Augusta National, where decorum and tradition are treated as an integral part of the championship experience for both players and patrons. While the final numbers are not out yet, the 2026 US Open will end with fewer than 150,000 fans across four days. For now, Clark can be happy about keeping the heavy favorite to complete his career grand slam, Scottie Scheffler, out of his way and celebrate his second US Open title.