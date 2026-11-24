Old age has caught up with many golfers, even Vijay Singh. But if Hall of Famer Retief Goosen is to be believed, Singh continues to defy the restrictions of his age. The Fijian is set to represent Team International at the upcoming Skechers World Championship Cup. And with just over a week before the event gets underway at Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater, Florida, team captain Goosen recalled the first time he shared the course with Singh.

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“It would have been back in Europe in the 90s, that’s for sure,” Goosen told 5 Clubs host Gary Williams. “Vijay, what an amazing player.”

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Although Goosen couldn’t recall which event he and Vijay Singh first played together, their most recent outing came at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Goosen finished tied for third, while Singh had to settle for a solo 31st. However, despite finishing comfortably ahead of his teammate, the South African made a revelation about Singh, which had left him stunned despite Singh’s physical struggles.

“The guy still hits more balls than anybody else I know,” Goosen said. “He just stands in the rain, going through buckets and buckets. I don’t know how he does it. The poor guy struggles to walk, and he’s still out there eating balls for hours. If I have to hit as many balls as he does, I don’t think I’ll ever play golf again. I will be totally worn out.”

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At 63, Vijay Singh will be the second-oldest player on the course on December 3 when the event kicks off, only younger than 69-year-old Bernhard Langer. And as Goosen pointed out, old age has taken a toll on his body. In April 2025, a severe back pain flare-up left him barely able to walk and forced him to withdraw from the Masters, ending his streak of 31 consecutive appearances at Augusta National.

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He has also dealt with recurring issues in his ankle, knee, and shoulder. However, after taking time off and undergoing specialized treatment, the 63-year-old revealed in August 2026 that his pain had reduced by around 80%. The improvement helped him return to competitive golf, and he went on to win the SAS Championship in October. And this has only impressed Goosen before their team event.

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“He’s just an amazing person and great to see him win this year,” Goosen said. “I’ve known Vijay for many years and obviously played in Presidents Cup together, all six times I played. So I could see me and Vijay going a little bit next week together bring back some old memories. So it’s exciting stuff.”

That said, Singh’s win at the SAS Championship was impressive for another reason as well.

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Vijay Singh made PGA Tour Champions history

The 63-year-old made history in October, becoming the second-oldest player to win on the PGA Tour Champions. The Fijian carded a final-round 3-under 69 to claim a two-shot victory at the SAS Championship, finishing ahead of Ernie Els. Only Bernhard Langer, who won at 67, has claimed a title at an older age on the 50-and-over circuit.

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Vijay Singh made his move with four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn before keeping his composure with six consecutive pars to close out the victory. The triumph marked his sixth PGA Tour Champions title and first in just over three years. It was also his first top-10 finish of the season.

“This was a big one,” Singh said after his victory. “It’s been a tough year, all year, and then I didn’t know how I was going to play this morning.”

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It appears Vijay Singh has a lot of golf left in him, even though physical troubles continue to persist.