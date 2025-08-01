Poor Season Leads Max Homa To Fear ‘Utter Failure’ Ahead Of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Once a lock for the Playoffs, now battling just to get in, Homa’s season has been anything but steady. With the FedEx Cup standings slipping and pressure mounting, many would be feeling the weight of the moment. But Homa isn’t letting the situation define him; instead, he’s focusing on something different for his game.

Recently at the Wyndham Championship, Homa got real about his rough season and how his shot at the Playoffs is looking pretty slim. When asked what it would mean to crack the top 50 and get a real run going, Max Homa was refreshingly candid. “Yeah, it would be great. To play as badly as I have all year and then find a little something and start to turn a corner as fast as I did at least in my head, I know the results haven’t been incredible, but the golf has been really nice, so it would be awesome,” he said with a grin.

After a season full of ups, downs, and plenty of frustration, Homa’s finally feeling that spark again. Sure, the scorecards might not always show it yet, but the swagger and solid swings are coming back, and that’s what really counts. The change might not be too flashy, but he has been noticing it, and that has been enough for him.

Homa has teed it up in 19 events this season, missing the cut in seven of them. What’s even more surprising? His lone top-10 finish came at the John Deere Classic. And while that finish was his best of the year, it came in a field that wasn’t exactly loaded with heavy hitters. Right now, he’s ranked 106th in the FedEx Cup standings. To move into the top 70, which is crucial to keep playing in the playoffs, he needs to finish at least in second place this week, and he might even need to win, depending on how other players do. In 2022, Homa finished a career-best 5th in the FedEx Cup standings after strong finishes late in the season, showing he’s capable of heating up when it matters most.

But sometimes numbers don’t tell the whole story. Homa didn’t shy away from assessing his season honestly; he admitted the results haven’t been there, but the progress is real. “I think the battle is to see how much progress has been made, and not just look at it like the Playoffs as—hey, Kevin—as if I don’t make it, it means it’s a complete and utter failure,” he said. Homa isn’t blaming his golf game or losing his passion. His morale remains strong despite the struggles. The real challenge lies in finding his rhythm again not his skill. Even if it takes time, that doesn’t mean his game is a failure. For Homa, the fight is about progress, not perfection.

While the season hasn’t met his expectations, that does not mean it’s going to last forever, “It means the season stunk, but it doesn’t mean my golf’s bad. That’s kind of the balance, but I would very much like to make the Playoffs and make top-50 and get rolling.” he said, if his game takes off at the right moment, it could be the perfect jumpstart to shake off the rough patch and catch fire just in time for the Playoffs. Missing the top 70 means missing the first playoff event and losing out on access to top-50-only tournaments next season, like The Sentry and signature events with elevated purses.

Currently tied for 19th, he got off to a strong start in round one with five birdies and two bogeys. However, he hasn’t played this event much; the last time he teed off here was back in 2017. With limited experience in this course, anything can happen. Homa’s fight to secure his playoff spot mirrors the challenges faced by another big name on the tour.

Parallel Struggles, Different Playoff Fates

Rickie Fowler and Max Homa are both navigating challenging phases in their careers. They share the same number of career wins, and this season their performances show striking similarities. Fowler has played 18 events, missed just two cuts, but has only one top-10 finish and 1 withdrawal, a stat line very similar to Homa’s struggles. Homa reached the Tour Championship in 2022 and 2023, even finishing 5th overall in 2022, while Fowler hasn’t advanced that far since 2018 — underscoring how their momentum and setbacks have shifted over time.

The key difference is that Fowler currently holds the 61st spot in the FedEx Cup standings, which means his place in the Playoffs is already secured. This week in Minnesota, Fowler tied for 28th, helping him maintain a solid position heading into the postseason. As of late July, Homa is ranked 108th in the OWGR, down from a career-high of 5th. Fowler sits at 100th, while his career best was 4th.

Meanwhile, Homa is still battling to qualify for the Playoffs, sitting lower in the rankings. For both players, this is a critical stretch where every shot matters as they strive to revive their careers and make a strong push when it counts most.