Poor Treatment of Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open Explained by Insider: ‘Never Going to Forgive Him’

Two things defined Phil Mickelson’s run at the 125th U.S. Open. First, when he teed off on Thursday, he was accompanied by more security guards than reporters. And there were only two security guards. Second, as he exited Oakmont after missing another cut, fans chanted his name and expressed their love for him, but there should have been more supporters, and they should have been louder. So, is a lack of fan support at possibly his last U.S. Open appearance a sign of fall from grace?

Yes. Maybe. In a recent episode of Indo Sport, Alan Shipnuck pins the blame on Mickelson’s shoulders for losing popular support: “You know, he’s definitely lost a subset of golf fans forever because of his advocacy for LIV Golf. Fairly or unfairly, Phil is going to be remembered as a guy who broke golf in a lot of ways. You know, he was the highest profile player to go to LIV.” And as per Shipnuck, that was enough for people to walk away from him. “And so the traditionalists and the old school PGA Tour fans are never going to forgive him for that,” Shipnuck adds.

But lo and behold, Alan Shipnuck isn’t wrong, people. Phil Mickelson, often called “the driving force behind LIV,” began his fall from grace when he became one of the first high-profile golfers to leave the PGA Tour and join the breakaway LIV Golf League. However, that wasn’t the end of the controversy for Mickelson.

His decision to leave the Tour, coupled with his infamous comment referring to his new bosses as “scary motherf–kers,” marked a significant turning point in his career. His reputation suffered greatly when he acknowledged he was willing to overlook accusations against his Saudi benefactors for personal gain, further damaging his standing among fans and peers alike, especially after filing a lawsuit on behalf of LIV against the PGA Tour and his former colleagues.

However, despite this, Shipnuck agrees that Mickelson still has some “hardcore fans.” He says, “And, um, and so I think that, um, you know, he’s always going to have his hardcore supporters, but there are fewer of them now than there used to be.” And that’s on point.

Take, for instance, how his fellow pro Kevin Kisner reacted to his fall from grace in 2022: “It’s a pretty big fall. I can’t imagine what he’s gone through mentally and emotionally through that whole year. But a little bit of humble pie never hurts anyone.” And Phil Mickelson’s situation will seem jarring when you compare him to Bryson DeChambeau–the man who gained more followers after joining LIV Golf.

For Bryson DeChambeau, the narrative is working in his favor

Bryson DeChambeau‘s move to LIV Golf surprisingly enhanced his popularity, despite his strong advocacy for the controversial league. Despite being one of the biggest names to move to LIV Golf in its early years (2022), he has managed to maintain a strong fanbase. And that is surprising considering how vocal he is about LIV Golf. For instance, ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open, he reflected on how the limited schedule of LIV events allowed him to explore his “fun side quests” and expand his influence as a content creator, boasting over 2 million YouTube subscribers.

He noted, “I think LIV afforded me the opportunity to spend more time thinking, strategizing, getting my body healthy, ready for majors in a pretty unique way.” His approach to the game and life outside of it resonated with fans, contributing to his growing appeal.

His performances, particularly at the 2024 U.S. Open, showcased a more mature and entertaining side of DeChambeau, transforming him from a polarizing figure into a fan favorite. During the tournament, he earned praise for his sportsmanship when he confronted a spectator who snatched a ball intended for a young fan, earning him the title of “man of the people.” This shift in perception became evident as crowds chanted his name, with one fan exclaiming, “Bryson, Bryson, Bryson!” This newfound connection with fans highlighted his evolution and willingness to engage with them on a personal level.

Despite taking a substantial payday from LIV Golf, DeChambeau’s popularity surged, especially after his impressive showing at the 2024 U.S. Open. LIV Golf’s merchandise sales for its team, Crushers GC, saw a staggering increase of 985 percent in the week following the tournament. Additionally, search interest in DeChambeau spiked 490 percent in the U.S. in the 72 hours after the event. So, what’s really at the heart of the matter in Phil Mickelson’s case?