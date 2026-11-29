In golf, players often find out about major decisions last. On June 6, 2023, PGA Tour players learned through social media and breaking news alerts that their tour had reached a deal with LIV Golf’s Saudi backer. Even Collin Morikawa said, “I love finding out morning news on Twitter.” Three years later, a former LIV Golf player is sharing a similar story.

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Lucas Herbert, who won twice on LIV in 2026, told Fox Sports Australia during the Australian PGA Championship: “I’ve got no problem saying we were poorly communicated with as players throughout the season.”

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His comments offer one explanation for why few players wanted to commit to the relaunch.

The PGA Tour’s own commissioner later admitted the rollout was mishandled. Jay Monahan acknowledged that the way the PIF framework was announced was poorly handled, and he said regaining players’ trust was one of his biggest goals. Mackenzie Hughes learned of the deal when a reporter texted him. Cameron Young heard even later, from RBC’s CEO.

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The details differ in 2026, and Herbert’s account is one player’s view. But the complaint is the same: news that shaped players’ careers reached them through other channels.

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Three major dates tell the story of LIV Golf’s uncertain future. In April, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) confirmed it would stop funding the league after the 2026 season. On September 8, LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced plans for a fresh start called “LIV 2.0,” backed by a proposed $300 million investment from BC Partners Credit. But that plan soon fell apart. On November 4, reports emerged that BC Partners would no longer move forward with the investment.

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Herbert said the news often reached players secondhand. “A lot of times mainstream media, or media outlets outside of LIV, knew more about what was going on than we did, which was pretty tough to deal with.”

On paper, LIV 2.0 was generous. Players were to hold 52.5% of the equity, with BC Partners and minority investors taking 45%. About a month earlier, chief executive Scott O’Neil had promoted the plan, saying “we found a white knight.”

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It still fell short. About 30 players had reportedly signed on, but negotiations with around 10 others, including some bigger names, “became complicated by various financial demands that could not be immediately met,” according to the Financial Times. Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton and Louis Oosthuizen had already announced exits.

Herbert did not claim communication was the only reason. “It was a bit of a contributing factor as to why very few guys were interested in going around again in 2.0,” he said.

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Just days after the November 4 reports, a hearing confirmed that LIV Golf would shut down instead of moving ahead with its planned relaunch. The news came as a shock to players like Richard Bland, who had already committed to the proposed new league.

As LIV’s future faded, former players began looking for their next move. Lucas Herbert was among those who signed agreements with the DP World Tour, securing invitations to selected events in 2027.

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Herbert believes poor communication was one of the reasons things went wrong, but it was not the only problem. Another major setback came in October, when the DP World Tour ruled that LIV players would no longer be allowed to compete in its events. This left players facing even more uncertainty about their future.