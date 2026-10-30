Popular Golf YouTuber Withdraws $7 Million Claim Against LIV Golf in Shock Move

Rick Shiels built golf’s largest YouTube channel. In September, LIV’s bankruptcy filings showed the league owed his company about $1.4 million. That figure was substantial but straightforward. A second document in the same case is harder to account for.

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David Rumsey of Front Office Sports reported it on X. “New in LIV Golf’s bankruptcy docket: Looks like Rick Shiels filed a $7 million claim against LIV on Oct. 13 and then withdrew it on Oct. 20,” he wrote, noting that the claim was separate from the nearly $1.4 million owed to Shiels as one of LIV’s largest unsecured creditors.

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Court records support the account. Rick Shiels Media Limited filed a claim for $7,040,700 against LIV Golf Incorporated on October 13. It was claim No. 21 in Case No. 26-20190, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The creditor was listed care of Baker & Hostetler in New York. On October 20, a withdrawal form dated that day and signed by Scott E. Prince asked the claims agent to remove the claim from the register.

The form doesn’t state a reason. It also does not specify what the $7 million covered. The figure is separate from the money reported in September. When LIV filed for Chapter 11 on September 8, its list of the 30 largest unsecured creditors ranked Rick Shiels Media 16th, owed $1,398,300 under a brand partnership agreement. That amount appears on LIV’s own schedule. The $7 million was an additional claim, filed and then withdrawn by Shiels’ side within eight days.

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The timing has drawn attention. October 20 fell during the most consequential stretch of the case. LIV had already lost Jon Rahm, who agreed to give up his claims in exchange for the name and image rights tied to his team. Branden Grace, Ian Poulter, Tom McKibbin, and Tyrrell Hatton announced their departures on October 23, with Lucas Herbert also reported to be leaving. Poulter said his plans centered on senior golf, his family, and growing his YouTube channel. Graeme McDowell and Sergio Garcia followed. By the October 25 deadline, roughly 15 players had tentatively committed to LIV 2.0, and none had been publicly named. Bryson DeChambeau had not formally signed.

The financing carries similar uncertainty. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $5 billion in LIV and then withdrew its backing in April. That withdrawal is why the league is in court. BC Partners Credit agreed in October to provide up to $300 million, subject to conditions: a sufficient number and quality of committed players, judged by BC, and a completed deal by October 30. Under the terms of PIF’s bankruptcy loan, failure to reach that deadline triggers a wind-down.

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Against that background, withdrawing a $7 million claim appears counterintuitive. However, there are several practical explanations.

The first is procedural. A creditor listed on the debtor’s own schedule has little reason to file a proof of claim. Shiels’ $1.4 million was already scheduled. A separate $7 million claim would have invited an objection from LIV, opened discovery, and placed Shiels behind secured lenders and administrative costs in a distribution that may never occur. Withdrawing the claim gave up nothing that was guaranteed and avoided a dispute.

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The second involves priority. BC Partners ranks above unsecured creditors in the capital structure. Harvard bankruptcy scholar Jared Ellias has noted that players, and by extension content partners, absorb losses first. A larger claim does not yield a larger recovery. It yields a larger argument.

The third concerns the commercial relationship. Shiels joined LIV in January 2025 as an ambassador and content creator despite anticipated criticism. If LIV 2.0 proceeds, content partnerships are likely to carry much of the league’s value, and litigation is a poor basis for negotiation. A lawyer signed the withdrawal rather than Shiels, leaving room for a settlement, a revised agreement, or an informal understanding. None of that has been confirmed.

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There is also a broader reading, and it should be treated as analysis rather than fact. The version of this story that fits most cleanly is one in which LIV 2.0 depends less on tournament golf than on digital audiences. The restructuring plan would give players a slim majority ownership stake and a reduced 2027 schedule. That structure is not designed primarily to compete with the PGA Tour on traditional media terms. It is designed to monetize attention, and a growing share of golf’s attention sits on YouTube.

DeChambeau is central to that theory. He stayed with the league while others left, assisted in investor presentations, and has drawn public support from CEO Scott O’Neil, who said Bryson is “more pro-LIV than I am.” He also operates the most valuable creator platform in the sport, and analysts now describe a version of LIV built around him. A player-owner with a creator’s instincts leading a league that needs audiences more than it needs depth in the field would explain both the quiet withdrawal and the plan’s survival through the departures. It remains a hypothesis.

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The docket is the place to watch. Rahm’s separation agreement still requires court approval, and LIV’s lawyers told the court they expected clarity by the end of October on whether 2.0 proceeds. If it does, the league’s first hires and first content agreements will indicate whether it is being rebuilt as a tour or as a media property.