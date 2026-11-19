Ryan Fox has a message for golf’s decision-makers. New Zealand is harder to sell than it should be, but it is worth the effort. It is certainly a direct ask, but he has his explanations. Speaking to the press, the Open Champion was asked whether his country is an untapped market after the Australian Open’s recent rise. He was quick to name the obstacles first and then explain why they shouldn’t stop the Tour.

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“I think the New Zealand Open is a great event. It’s probably played at a tough time of year in the schedule. It’s a pro-am-style event, like the Dunhill Links. They need that format for the amateurs. It’s a tough one for us to go back and play with the PGA Tour schedule and everything,” Fox said.

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He continued: “But I think [Te Arai] showed what we can give the world of golf, right? I think logistically, we potentially have some issues being so far away and being a relatively small market, but I think all of those challenges are worth overcoming.”

The issues Fox describes come down to three things. The first is the date and format of the National Open, which pulls PGA Tour regulars away. He has experienced this himself, having skipped the 2024 New Zealand Open due to a clash with a PGA Tour event in Florida. The other two are distance and market size, which make the country harder to reach and harder to monetize than its Australian neighbor.

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His answer to those doubts is Te Arai Links, a place he knows well. He is a member and carries the club’s logo on his bag, and the DP World Tour lists it as his club attachment. He also holds the South Course record after a bogey-free 60 with 12 birdies. That course hosted the Asia-Pacific Amateur from October 29 to November 1. The event is run by Augusta National, the R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, and the winner receives invitations to the Masters and the Open.

The reaction backs up Fox’s case. Masters chairman Fred Ridley called it one of the most spectacular settings he had seen in over 50 years in golf.

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For context, social media was filled with footage of the course, and the championship’s Instagram account passed eight million views in the run-up. In fact, even Te Arai’s managing director, Jim Rohrstaff, said the event’s organizers were impressed by the presentation. He also said the course had been flooded with inquiries and is open to hosting again.

But the good news, to Fox’s point, is the recent deal between the Tours. The PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and Golf Australia have agreed on a partnership running from 2027 to 2029 to elevate the Australian Open. Back home, the New Zealand Open runs February 25-28, 2027, at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown, and tournament director Michael Glading expects Fox to return before long.

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Fox also set out what he wants to see happen next: “We have some great courses, not just the famous ones. We’ve got a lot of really good courses. It’s a great place for golf tourism. I think it’d be great to see the New Zealand Open or another event based in New Zealand around that Aussie swing. You could entice a lot of people to come and play.”

He added, “Personally, I think something like a Presidents Cup would go really well in New Zealand as well. Hopefully, we can get the DP World Tour or something with the PGA Tour down in New Zealand in the next few years. I think the Asia-Pacific showed how good we can be, and it’s a bit of an untapped market.”

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The Presidents Cup idea carries extra weight after Medinah. The Internationals blew a 10.5-7.5 lead and lost 17-13, and the next edition is at Kingston Heath in 2028. New Zealand has never hosted the event. For now, the question is whether the tours will act on it.