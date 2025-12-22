Praise Pours In for Annika Sörenstam After Her Gesture Toward Matt Kuchar and Son Despite PNC Loss

Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron, may have won the 2025 PNC Championship after their historic −33 performance, but Annika Sörenstam and her fourteen-year-old son, Will McGee, were the ones who captured the spotlight throughout the tournament. From curling the ball around the cup with a long birdie putt on the 16th hole to paying a touching tribute to the absent Tiger Woods by wearing his iconic Sunday Red golf shoes, Sörenstam’s gestures caught fans’ attention.

The PGA Tour Champions official account shared a video clip showing Annika and her family waiting by the scoring area, even though they finished their own round much earlier. But why? The Swedish legend stayed to give the emotional winner, Matt Kuchar, and his son, Cameron, a very warm and sincere hug. The Kuchars played through deep grief after losing Peter Kuchar back in February. So the PGA Tour Champions’ official Instagram account captioned the post: “Annika Sorenstam and her family made sure to stick around to congratulate the Kuchars.”

This beautiful gesture shows the deep bond that exists between these two famous golf families. Their history of mutual respect goes back many years to the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Matt Kuchar won a bronze medal for Team USA while Annika served as an ambassador. She publicly cheered for Kuchar and his fellow medalists during that historic week. Both families now spend every December together at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club for this event.

And though the winners took the trophy, Team Annika won the hearts with their performance. McGee put on a fantastic show with his mother by his side. The young lefty grew four inches this year and added twenty-five yards to his drives. With his mom, Will shot a brilliant 11-under 61 during the very first round, including 5 back-to-back birdies in the front 9. This was their lowest score ever in this format. But the pair lost that momentum on the back nine and the second round as well, and ended in 18th place with a 16 under par total.

Still, the fans could not stop talking about this pure display of character on the final Sunday.

Fan reacts with pure love to Annika Sorenstam and her classy act

The emotional scene on the final green touched many fans, and among them, one fan wrote, “That is what the game of golf is about ❤️🔥.” Matt Kuchar hugged his son Cameron while remembering his late father, Peter, during the ceremony. And the Great Swede waiting by the scoring area showed the world that true success lives in these deep connections.

Another fan couldn’t hold themselves back from dropping, “❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏Awesome display of character and talent by all today” after the final round. And another fan repeated the same feeling by complimenting Team Annika as the “Best family around!”

And Annika Sörenstam, who always carried herself with amazing grace on and off the green and famously changed the game at the Colonial in 2003, showed once again exactly why she is the greatest of all time. So, a longtime fan commented, “Class ❤️” to praise her humility.

The fans also loved watching young Will McGee bring so much energy and joy to the course. He drained long putts (made 8 awesome putts in the first round) and wore shoes that honored his hero, Tiger Woods, on Sunday. So, they posted, “Fun to watch” while seeing the pair shoot their lowest-ever round of 61.

With that, Annika Sörenstam once again proved that the PNC Championship is about more than trophies.