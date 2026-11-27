Anthony Kim has experienced some of the highest highs and lowest lows imaginable. Once considered one of golf’s brightest young talents, the three-time PGA Tour winner disappeared from professional golf for more than 12 years. During that time, he battled addiction, serious health problems, and thoughts of ending his life. Now, at 41, he has revealed how dark those years became and why his perspective on life has completely changed.

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Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, Kim opened up about his childhood struggles, alcohol addiction, rehabilitation, and the people who helped him find a reason to keep going.

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“Every day when I was a little kid, I used to pray that I wouldn’t wake up in the morning,” Anthony Kim told Rogan. “And now when I wake up, I pray to God that I get one more day, just so I could see that beautiful smile of my daughters and my wife who’ve saved my life.”

Growing up in a Korean immigrant household, Kim witnessed his parents’ financial struggles and faced considerable pressure to succeed. His mother worked hard to provide for the family, and golf gradually became his way of giving her a better life.

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He started playing the game at just two years old. However, as he explained to Rogan, he didn’t initially play golf simply because he loved it.

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“I think it was always a burden,” the 41-year-old admitted.

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He felt responsible for becoming a professional because he wanted to earn enough money to take care of his parents and help his mother retire. That pressure grew even heavier after he witnessed the difficult relationship between his parents.

He also revealed that his father first hugged him after he secured his place on the PGA Tour at 21.

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For a child who grew up carrying so much pressure, those experiences left scars that lasted into adulthood.

While Kim’s childhood experiences shaped his struggles, his wife became the person who helped him find a way out.

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During the podcast, he spoke candidly about periods when he struggled with dark thoughts and felt he had little reason to keep going. He admitted that taking his own life had often crossed his mind, particularly when his addiction was at its worst.

One of his most revealing admissions concerned what stopped him from acting on those thoughts.

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Kim explained that at times he would send Emily to the grocery store during dangerous periods. The thought of his wife returning home and having to deal with the aftermath of his death became one of the things that kept him alive.

“What kept me alive? It was the thought of her having to clean up one more of my messes as the last thing that she saw from me,” he told Rogan.

Kim was equally clear about how important Emily had been to his return to golf.

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“Without her, there’s zero chance I could have played golf,” he said.

Their relationship also became a major part of his recovery. Rather than pressuring him to return to professional golf, Emily helped him rediscover the game in a completely different setting.

She wanted to learn golf, and the couple began spending time together on the course, playing two to four times a week. Anthony Kim initially helped her with the game, but those casual rounds gradually reignited his interest.

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He first began believing that a competitive return might be possible while hitting shots with his wife’s clubs, which had pink grips.

Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman also credited Emily with helping Kim rediscover happiness through golf. Norman described the game as a haven for Anthony Kim and emphasized that his return was a journey involving both husband and wife.

Emily eventually encouraged him to consider returning to LIV Golf, explaining that it could help him provide for their family and show their daughter that it is never too late to pursue something meaningful.

But Anthony Kim’s journey toward sobriety was far from straightforward.

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His substance abuse escalated while he was attending the University of Oklahoma. His addiction eventually cost him his college career, although a sponsor’s exemption later helped revive his professional prospects.

Even after reaching the PGA Tour, his problems continued. Kim admitted that his struggles with substance abuse became so severe that he sometimes gave in to them in tournament porta-potties, including during major championships.

But thanks to his wife, he returned to professional golf through LIV Golf. However, his first competitive appearances were a reminder of just how much he had missed during his 12-and-a-half-year absence.

In his LIV Golf debut in Jeddah, he finished 33 strokes behind Joaquin Niemann over three rounds.

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For most players, such a result would be hard to accept. Kim, however, saw a reason to remain optimistic.

He told Rogan that he was excited after the tournament because he had expected the gap to be much larger. He even told Emily that he would win the following week.

His wife continued to believe in him even when the results did little to support his confidence.

The improvement eventually produced one of the most remarkable comeback victories in recent golf history.

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On February 8, 2026, Kim won LIV Golf Adelaide after producing a sensational final-round 9-under 63. Starting the final day five shots behind Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, he finished at 23-under par to defeat the Spaniard by three shots.

The victory earned him $4 million and ended a 5,795-day wait since his previous professional win at the 2010 Shell Houston Open.

The birth of Bella also changed the way he viewed his future.

Kim admitted that he previously chased money, fame, and the next high. Today, watching his daughter smile and laugh gives him a sense of happiness that financial success cannot match.

His Adelaide victory was particularly meaningful because he could show Bella that he had changed. When she joined him on the podium, she was more interested in the confetti than the significance of the $4 million victory.

For Kim, that moment captured what his comeback was really about.