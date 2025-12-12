Prayers Pour in After PGA Tour Q-School Leader’s Newborn Faced Dangerous Health Condition

When Chan Kim opened the first round of the PGA TOUR Q-School with a 6-under 64, he had just one thing on his mind: his daughter. Born days before, little Jenna’s birth brought more anxiety than it should have. Although her survival was once in doubt, Jenna is finally recovering. And for that, the golf world has united in support of Kim and his family.

“I just want to get out there and play good golf and then get home and just FaceTime,” said Kim post his match. “She just has this medication called Lovenox… It’s going to be very low risk after she finishes her medication… Everything else is looking really good as of right now.”

Lovenox is used mainly for minor blood clots in the heart. Jenna is being administered with it every 12 hours, which, as per the golfer, has brought significant results. She’s finally been brought home. A month ago, the possibility of this looked slim.

It was early November, and Kim was in Cabo for the WWT Championship when he got a call from his wife, Sally. She had to be rushed into the hospital for an emergency C-section. Kim, who had missed his cut, flew all the way back to Phoenix. But before he could reach her, his daughter was already born.

Jenna entered the world at roughly 10 pounds. That is two pounds heavier than the average weight for a newborn. All of this was excess fluid caused by hydrops, which is a rare and fatal condition in newborns. Fluids were developing in all of Jenna’s tissues and organs. Doctors said she had a 30% chance of survival.

“Very emotional the first two weeks,” Kim said, as reported by Golf Channel. “…Just put us under a lot of stress.”

Amid this crisis, Kim had another difficult question looming in front of him: his PGA Tour status. He was well outside the top 100. That means he was potentially out of the 100-player limited field starting off next season. Still, that was the least of his concerns.

“I was so focused on that that nothing else really mattered at that point,” said Kim.

Finally, this Wednesday, Jenna was allowed to go home. The very next day, Kim locked it in and played some of his best golf. There was a birdie storm at Nos. 7, 9, and 11, including a 40-footer.

“I’ve got to find a way to make diaper money at least. So, hopefully, you know, I keep playing well this week,” Kim also said.

He might be able to pull it off. He has felt the pressure of Q-School before. Kim has gotten through them in Asia, Japan, and Europe, and also on the Korn Ferry Tour a few years ago. But this time, the stakes for survival are high.

Well-wishers from around the world are sending love.

Fans rally behind Chan Kim and Jenna.

“Prayers for him and his family 🙏🏻,” a comment says on Chan Kim’s post. “Welcome home, Jenna, 🥰🥹,” typed another fan with love.

Home might have looked like a far-fetched dream for the Kims since Jenna’s arrival. The hospital had been their camp for the past month, and Kim was forced to start on dad duties from the hospital beds. He changed Jenna’s first diaper while she was in the NICU, something he should have done from the comfort of his house. But things don’t always go as planned, and Kim just wants to persevere through.

“Guy is a legend! Hope his daughter continues to improve,” says someone.

Chan Kim’s year could have been the worst if one looks at it in a certain way. He lost his Tour card, he faced complications in his daughter’s birth, and now he has to struggle in Q-School to regain his eligibility. Still, he keeps fighting.

He had a great season start, with a first career top-five at the Valero Texas Open and a T7 at the Corales Puntacana Championship. But then he saw a major downslide: 16 missed cuts from the 29 events played. After the WWT Championship, he fought on the tough course of Port Royal for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and finished with a decent T22. The last tournament he played was the RSM Classic, registering a T41. Yet, he couldn’t get the card, as he sat 113th on the FedEx Cup standings.

“Nah, @pgatour, give this man a card,” urged a fan. That might not be a possibility, but with a leading performance in Dye’s Valley this week, Kim might just be able to earn it on his own.

“All the A-lister pros should give this man some cash,” suggested another user.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen. But right now, Chan Kim is happy to have his daughter at home.