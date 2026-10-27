Prayers Pour In as 2026 Internet Invitational Honors Late PGA Golf Pro

Barstool Sports personality Cody ‘Beef’ Franke competed in the inaugural Internet Invitational last year with teammates Brad Dalke and Francis Ellis for a $1 million prize. When Robbie Berger asked him what he would do with the money if he won, his answer reflected the person he was. Beef’s brother Craig said, “he would give some to charity and then pay off my parents’ house.” Franke went on to win the event, but it was his very last tournament.

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Franke, who had joined the Fore Play podcast as its head golf professional, passed away in October 2025 at the age of 31 after suffering a “sudden medical issue” while attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic. A year later, the second season of the event was released on YouTube on October 26. But before the event kicked off, Franke’s family joined the players and organizers to honor the late PGA golf pro.

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“When people ask me what Cody was like, there are lots of things that I could tell you. I could tell you that he loved golf,” Cody’s mother, Cindy Crawford, said. “I could tell you that he loved his family and his friends. And I could tell you that he had an unforgettable smile and a laughter that filled the room. But more than anything, Cody loved people. He had this gift for making everyone around him feel important.

“Whether you’d known him for years or had just met him, he made you feel like you belonged. He was kind, he was compassionate, and he was humble. And he celebrated other people far more than he ever wanted attention for himself. We realize the best way to honor Cody wasn’t by looking backward. It was by helping other people like yourselves move forward.”

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In Cody’s honor, the tournament had renamed its annual trophy the Cody “Beef” Franke Memorial Trophy. The Fore Play podcast team also established the Cody “Beef” Franke Scholarship Fund at Ferris State University to support students enrolled in its PGA Golf Management program. Now, with the second season of the Internet Invitational underway, the organizers redesigned the trophy to feature Franke’s silhouette.

“One of the ways we’ll continue his legacy is by providing scholarships to students pursuing careers through professional golf management association programs, helping young people discover the same opportunities, friendships, and purpose that golf gave Cody,” Craig said. “We want to especially thank Sam Riggs and the Fore Play team for creating the Ferris State University Cody Beef Franke Endowed Scholarship.”

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And this year, they came up with the Cody Beef Franke Heart of the Course Award.

“We’re developing something called the Cody Beef Franke Heart of the Course Award,” Franke’s stepfather, Robert Crawford, said. “[It’s for] the greenskeeper who takes incredible pride in the course. The attendant who remembers everybody’s name. The person in the maintenance shop who nobody sees but everybody depends on.

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“The employee who loves coming to work, loves serving people, respects the game, and makes the people around them want to be better. The people who aren’t looking for recognition but deserve it.”

Soon after the first episode dropped, Barstool Sports shared a clip from the event, which quickly attracted prayers from the community.

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Fans get emotional as prayers pour in

One fan recollected meeting Beef a few years ago. “Met The Beef a few years back at the API. Super human being. His parents are special people,” the fan commented.

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Another couldn’t help but get emotional. “Man, this tugged at the heart a little. RIP Beef,” the user wrote.

The video reminded this user that golf is not just about competition. “Moments like this remind us that there’s more to sports than competition. Rest in peace, Beef. Your impact and memory will live on..💯,” posted the fan. Franke graduated from the PGA Golf Management program at Ferris State University and became a member of the PGA of America in 2017.

Someone else ended up shedding tears. “Didn’t expect to cry before watching the tourney. Damn man. That was emotional. Rest easy Beef🙌🏽,” the user wrote.

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Meanwhile, this user was touched by the video. “What a touching moment ❤️🙏 Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Beef. 🕊️🏌️”

Cody ‘Beef’ Franke might not have been the biggest PGA Tour pro, but the 31-year-old, who delivered golfing tips to regular players, will be remembered for the way he made people feel.