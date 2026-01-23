Prayers Pour in for PGA Tour Champions Star as Cancer Diagnosis Comes to Light

Six weeks of lifting nothing heavier than 10 pounds seemed impossible for a professional golfer accustomed to swinging clubs for decades. Yet Ken Tanigawa, the 58-year-old, endured far worse: prostate cancer diagnosis, surgery, and the shadow of his father’s death from the disease.

Ken Tanigawa would not have found out about the prostate cancer in June if he had not done his regular physical and PSA test. His tests came in high, and that was the beginning of it. Unfortunately, Tanigawa knew more about the disease than he would like because of his father.

“In June, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. It hit me like a truck. I wasn’t ready for that,” Tanigawa explained in a video shot for the PGA Tour Champions. “The hard part was that we had it in my family. My father had cancer, and he passed away from cancer. You know, you’re one removed, you have a higher chance of getting it just from hereditary in your DNA.”

This set off a chain of medical appointments with urologists, radiologists, and MRI scans. His wife, Angela, was his rock during these darkest months. He stayed strong for his kids while dealing with his own fears and doubts. Tanigawa’s radical prostatectomy surgery, scheduled in November, at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, did not spare any nerves. It brought uncertainty and fear as a part of him knew the reality.

After the surgery, the golfer had to follow strict recovery rules for six weeks, during which he could not lift anything heavier than 10 pounds. At 58, getting stronger was harder than he thought it would be, but Angela’s constant support and the structured rehabilitation kept him focused on the future.

The 58-year-old played his first professional tour in 1990 and has been playing at the highest levels of golf for more than 30 years. Tanigawa won five professional tournaments during his career. He then moved to the PGA Tour Champions circuit. His journey from the Japan Golf Tour to the Nationwide Tour and Gateway Tour demonstrated his adaptability and determination. The two traits that would be very important during his battle with cancer.

Support for Ken Tanigawa also came from people outside of his family. When word got out that Tanigawa had cancer, the golf community sent him a flood of love and support that reminded him why he had dedicated his life to the sport.

Fans rally behind the PGA Tour Champions pro

The response from fans demonstrated the deep respect Ken Tanigawa has earned throughout his career. “Sending love and support to our 2024 Champion❤️❤️,” wrote one supporter, referencing his win at the Rogers Charity Classic, finishing 17-under to capture the title.

A tournament regular noted, “One of the really great guys on the tour. 🙏For you, my friend.”

“Thank you for sharing your story, and very happy you are back out on tour. Hope to see you at the MEC TPC Sugarloaf in April,” another fan wrote.

Last season, Ken Tanigawa finished tied-31st, and fans are hoping to watch him on the greens again in April.

A marshal from Firestone Country Club added a personal touch: “God bless you, Ken – I’m a marshal at Firestone Country Club. I always enjoyed watching you play. Can’t wait to see you soon!! Prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

“What a hero. Great attitude, rooting for @kentanigawa1,” summarized the prevailing mood as fans celebrated not just his journey, but his courage in sharing his story publicly.

Ken Tanigawa’s pathology results were good, but he stresses that he is not “out of the woods” yet. He has accepted that ultra-sensitive PSA tests every three months will be part of his new normal to check for any recurrence. He’s back on the PGA Tour Champions, and getting diagnosed with cancer is just another chapter in his story, not the end of it.