Prayers Pour in for 6x PGA Tour Champ as Private Cancer Battle Comes to Surface: ‘Keep Fighting’

The 2026 Senior campaign was always going to be special, as Tiger Woods became eligible to play the senior circuit this year. However, there’s another special thing going on in the PGA Tour Champions. A veteran 6x PGA Tour Champion, Steve Pate, is making a comeback after fighting a battle against cancer.

“I had a lot of persistent cough last year, starting in February. Played a couple of times, then got a respiratory infection. That cleared up, but I was still coughing a lot. So, pulmonologist recommended a PET scan. I got that. I found an alien living in my chest. Didn’t know what it was. I had to get it biopsied. Found out it was cancer,” Steve Pate said in an Instagram post uploaded by the PGA Tour Champions.

“The chemo and radiation was very successful. It shrunk it from 8 1⁄2 centimeters to just over 4 immediately. And then the scans since treatment have shown it to continue to shrink. It was pretty dark for a couple of weeks. I don’t think I even bothered to get out of bed. But then it’s like, okay, what am I going to do now? And that kind of changed the focus. The voices in my head went from being really dark to being hopeful. Really kind of a victory to be here. And the people that I hung around with that have had cancer, they inspired me to be better. And if I could have that effect on somebody else, it would be nice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR Champions (@pgatourchampions)

Pate was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in April 2025 and underwent chemotherapy starting in June 2025. Since then, he has been on a golf hiatus.

The 6x PGA Tour winner played only two events on the senior circuit in 2025, the Trophy Hassan II and the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. He made the cut in both of them and earned $12,370 in official money. But now he is making a comeback because his health has improved.

When he was young and healthy, he won 6 titles on the PGA Tour, including the 1993 NIKE Hershey Open. The veteran was also part of the victorious 1991 and 1999 Ryder Cup teams. He started playing on the senior circuit in 2011 and has remained competitive since then, but without any wins.

He is making a comeback at the 2026 Chubbs Classic. The cancer survivor will tee it off alongside fellow Americans Olin Browne and Mark Calcavecchia for Round 1. His group will tee off at 12:01 EST.

As the story of his cancer fight came to light, fans started pouring wishes.

Fans rally around Steve Pate following emotional comeback

As news of Steve Pate’s return spread across social media, the comments section quickly became a reflection of how deeply his journey has resonated with fans and fellow golfers. The PGA Tour Champions Instagram post drew an immediate wave of encouragement.

“Such a great guy. Keep fighting Pater!! 💪🏼❤️🙏🏼” one supporter wrote.

The sentiment echoed Pate’s comments about pushing forward after difficult weeks of treatment. It perfectly captured a common theme across the replies, one that focused on the 6x PGA Tour winner’s resilience and character.

Echoing similar feelings, another wrote, “Go get em, Volcano!!! We are all proud of you!!!👏.”

They leaned into the nickname that has followed him throughout his career. The nickname stems from his fiery, explosive temper and emotional outbursts on the golf course. For many, his return reinforced why he earned that reputation in the first place.

Longtime followers of Pate’s career also expressed a sense of familiarity and warmth. They welcomed him back as though no time had passed. “Love you Steve Pate. Welcome back kid!!” one fan posted, reflecting the emotional connection built over decades of watching him compete.

Some reactions even framed Pate as a symbol of toughness for others. The veteran golfer already said in the video that he would be happy to become a beacon of hope and support others enduring the pain and struggle he has fought. Comments like “Our warrior❤️. Play well watch out for gators!” reflect on that part, while blending in humor. The 2026 Chubbs Classic is hosted at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The state is known worldwide for its large American alligator population.

The theme of inner resolve appeared repeatedly, aligning closely with Pate’s own reflections on mental strength during recovery. “Strength is on the inside!!! Thank you and a positive continued recovery,” one fan wrote. This underlines the belief that his comeback carries meaning beyond tournament results.

Together, the responses painted a clear picture. For many watching, Steve Pate’s return is a reminder of perseverance, perspective, and the power of support when it matters most.