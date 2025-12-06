Prayers Pour in from Bryson DeChambeau & Co. as Brad Dalke’s Wife Experiences Health Scare

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Comments have poured in massively from across the golf world for Golf YouTuber Brad Dalke and his wife, Abbie, as the latest health update finally emerged. It had all begun with a routine pregnancy checkup. Little did they know that it would spiral into days of heartbreak, lifetime trauma, and unexpected answers. Until now, fans only knew that Abbie had suddenly lost vision in one eye and was rushed to the hospital. But a recent post made by the couple cleared the air.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Monday, the Dalkes walked into their 7-week ultrasound, hoping to see the fetus grow. Instead, they were told that their unborn baby had no heartbeat. In a carousel post featuring several of their pictures from the hospital, the couple wrote, “There are no words for that kind of heartbreak. We prayed that somehow, one day, we would be able to see this loss as a blessing.”

That blessing was indeed there, but in disguise. As per Abbie, the next morning, she lost complete vision in her left eye. “Total blackness,” she described it. Dalke rushed her to the ER, and she got her partial vision back. But now a permanent blind spot will remain with her for her entire life. The doctors scrambled with dozens of scans, but the explanation of such chaos couldn’t be dug.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Wednesday, everything changed,” the Dalkes wrote. “A heart ultrasound showed I likely had a PFO—a hole in my heart that should’ve closed at birth. Minutes later, the eye specialist confirmed…a clot had traveled to an artery in my eye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbie Ohanna Dalke (@abbiedalke) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What Abbie suffered is called Branch Retinal Artery Occlusion. The clot that developed in her artery travelled to the eye. It could have very well travelled to the brain, the result of which could have been fatal. This clot was likely the reason for her miscarriage as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TEE has today confirmed an Atrial Septal Aneurysm. The Dalkes are now waiting for further answers to understand the actual reason behind the clot and what could be the possible next step. Still, in the midst of all this scariness, Abbie Dalke has found a sense of clarity and hope to hold on to.

“If I hadn’t been pregnant, that clot may have never shown itself,” she wrote. “Our baby may have actually saved my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Her words may sound heavy, but this is the only way they can now divert their minds. Brad Dalke himself commented on the post, adding more weight to the emotions. Calling Abbie “the toughest person” he knows, he admitted that if the roles were reversed, he might have never been able to hold it together. Perhaps that’s why he spent his time in the hospital, dancing MJ style to entertain his wife.

“She…treated everyone so gracefully in a time where I wouldn’t blame her if she snapped at everyone she interacted with😂,” Dalke said. “She’s a freakin warrior.”

Indeed, she is. For this very reason, even Bryson DeChambeau, who has often played YouTube golf with Dalke, spared a like on their post. Just a month ago or so, his fellow LIV-mate, Brooks Koepka, also experienced the loss of his unborn baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

But right now, it’s the Dalkes who are on the receiving end of all the prayers.

Friends hope for a better day for the Dalkes

“My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I’ve always believed we go through bad seasons for good reasons. Inspired by your strength and openness,” commented Roger Steele.

ADVERTISEMENT

Situations like Abbie Dalke’s are actually extremely rare. Miscarriage affects roughly 15-20% of recognized pregnancies. In all such cases, the risk of the mother developing blood clots increases four to five times. Still, these clots only affect 1-2 per 1000 pregnant women. But the kind Abbie suffered, is rarely seen in pregnant patients.

The cases have been so isolated that no documented statistical data is available to back this rarity. This is the very reason the doctors had a hard time finding the root cause of the vision loss.

Praying for the betterment of the couple, Smylie Kaufman and Grant Horvat dropped a couple of praying hands – “🙏.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same line, Bryangolf’s Bryan LaRoche wrote, “Our hearts hurt for you both! God bless you and your baby! Praying for you both! Jesus, please heal @abbiedalke! 🙏🏼.”

For Brad Dalke, though, this comes at a very unfortunate time. Just a few weeks ago, he won the Barstool Sports Internet Invitational. He played alongside Francis Ellis and the late Cody “Beef” Franke and took home a massive check of $1 M.

Their win generated a lot of attention as the event had caused several controversies during its run. From Cody’s death to Paige Spiranac and Malosi Togisala‘s alleged cheating scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love you guys❤️,” wrote Togisala on the couple’s post.

As the Dalkes wait for the medical answers, their vulnerability on the internet has opened talks about the rarity of such cases. Hopefully, Abbie’s strength and power will give fuel to more pregnant patients who have had to fight through unexpected complications.