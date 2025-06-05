Prayers Pour in from PGA Tour Stars as Sahith Theegala Drops Concerning Injury Update Ahead of U.S. Open

The PGA Tour winners Ben Martin and Michael Kim are also pulling out. Kim cited a need for a week off ahead of the U.S. Open, having struggled with a back injury during the Truist Championship last month. However, he later recovered to feature in three subsequent PGA Tours. With these withdrawals, new players are getting opportunities, including rookie David Ford, who will make his professional debut after finishing top of the PGA Tour University Class of 2025. Gordon Sargent and Luke Clanton will also make their professional debuts this week, as another one bites the dust.

In his latest Instagram post, Sahith Theegala shared the disappointing news of his withdrawal from the RBC Canadian Open, one of his favorite events of the year. “The place looks beautiful and I’ve heard so many great things about the golf course and the facility overall,” he said, expressing his excitement about playing the new venue, TPC Toronto. Unfortunately, doctors have advised him to take a break and get treatment for an injury he’s been battling.

“The doctors have advised me to put the clubs away for a little while, as I get treatment and some rest,” Theegala explained. He wished the RBC Canadian Open a wonderful week, thanking his fans and sponsors for their continued support, saying, “Wishing my great friends @rbc a wonderful week… Thank you to my fans and sponsors for your continued support. See you all soon!!”

View this post on Instagram

The 27-year-old has tried to play through the pain of a neck injury this season. After missing the cut at last week’s Memorial, he has been advised to take time off at the most unfortunate juncture in the schedule. This is his third time withdrawing from an injury in his last five starts. While fans are excited to see the golfer, they are worried about his well-being as well.