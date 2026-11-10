Pregnant Lexi Thompson Reveals Why WTGL Is the ‘Perfect Opportunity’ for Her Next Chapter

Lexi Thompson will compete at six months pregnant—and she’s not slowing down. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner is preparing for motherhood without stepping away from the sport that has defined her career. But how does she plan to balance both? Thompson believes she has found the right opportunity to remain involved in professional golf while embracing her next chapter.

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Thompson discussed her plans during an appearance on Golf Talk with RJ Ochoa, following WTGL’s inaugural match. Her Motor City Golf Club team was scheduled to face Los Angeles Golf Club on November 10 at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Thompson competed at approximately six months pregnant against a Los Angeles side led by Michelle Wie West.

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For Thompson, WTGL, the women’s counterpart to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL, offers a way to stay connected to golf without returning to a demanding full-time schedule.

“It’s been very different, but it’s a nice change of pace,” she said. “Being a mom has always been something I’ve really looked forward to and kind of worked my whole life for. I’m just super excited for this next chapter that my husband and I have in store.”

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She explained why joining the league fits her changing priorities.

“And now to be able to be part of WTGL, with slowing down and stepping away from full schedule, this is like the perfect opportunity for me to still be involved in the game,” she said. “But at the same time make sure to help the sport grow.”

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Thompson and her husband, Max Provost, announced on August 11 that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, in February 2027. The couple married in March at La Casa Toscana, a private Tuscan estate in Southwest Florida.

Interestingly, Thompson had agreed to join WTGL before discovering she was pregnant, but the news did not change her plans.

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“It’s a blessing you know that I have a child in me right now,” she said. “It was a no-brainer to be able to be part of WTGL and to be able to represent my team.”

The league’s format is another reason the commitment works for her. WTGL matches last approximately two hours and feature 15 holes, divided into nine holes of alternate-shot triples and six holes of singles. This is a considerably smaller commitment than a traditional LPGA tournament, which typically involves four rounds of 18 holes over four days.

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Although the shorter format does not eliminate golf’s physical demands, it offers fewer holes and a more compact playing schedule, making it a more manageable option during pregnancy.

She described the workload as “a lot easier on my body right now”.

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Thompson also has an encouraging example in fellow LPGA player Madelene Sagstrom, who competed at the Dow Championship in June while 27 weeks pregnant and finished tied for ninth.

“Her swing looked incredible,” Thompson said, although she acknowledged that “the next few months might be very challenging for me.”

Beyond her own participation, Thompson sees WTGL as an opportunity to attract younger audiences to women’s golf. The inaugural match between Los Angeles and New York drew a sell-out crowd at the 1,500-seat SoFi Center, providing an encouraging start for the league.

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There is also a promising precedent in the men’s TGL. Its first season attracted a younger audience than traditional golf, with 41% of viewers aged 18–49 and a median age of 52. More than 30% reportedly did not regularly watch other professional golf. Although those figures cannot yet be attributed to WTGL, they suggest the format has potential to reach beyond golf’s established audience.

Thompson is particularly interested in that opportunity. After watching the inaugural match, she noticed the children in attendance and appreciated the chance to introduce younger fans to the sport.

“Putting a smile on their faces, getting a club in their hands or just making them enjoy the game,” she said, is what matters most.

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She also hopes her experience encourages other women to continue pursuing their ambitions during pregnancy.

“I just want to show women being pregnant doesn’t stop you,” she said. “You can still achieve what you want.”

Thompson has 11 LPGA Tour victories, a major championship and six Solheim Cup appearances. Although she stepped away from full-time competition in 2024, she has continued making occasional appearances on the LPGA Tour.

She made nine starts this season, with her last coming in Arkansas in late September, and missed the cut in her final five events. Since announcing her retirement from full-time golf at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, she has earned more than $884,000 in additional prize money and remains 12th on the LPGA’s all-time money list.

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Motor City Golf Club is scheduled to play again on November 16 before completing its regular-season campaign on November 29 and December 1. How often Thompson features will depend on how she feels as her pregnancy progresses.

For now, WTGL offers Thompson a way to remain part of professional golf while preparing for motherhood. Her involvement also carries a wider message: pregnancy does not have to mean abandoning a passion or putting every ambition on hold.