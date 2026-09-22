Presidents Cup 2026: Power Rankings for International and USA Team

With the 2026 Presidents Cup set to begin at Medinah Country Club from September 24 to 27, 2026, all 24 players aim to score the most points for their teams. But in a match-play event, only one can win and score. So who among these 24 has the best chance of scoring and outperforming any opponent? The best way to answer that question is to look at past experience, the 2026 season, and current form.

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That’s what this power ranking is all about. It considers numerous factors to examine the top five players from both teams combined.

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5. Xander Schauffele (Team USA)

In fifth place is American professional Xander Schauffele. There’s no denying that his Presidents Cup record gives him a strong argument for an even higher position. With a 10-4-0 record across three appearances, he has established himself as a dependable performer at the biennial event. That experience could prove valuable as the United States prepares to face the International team at Medinah.

His combination of driving distance, accurate iron play, and composure makes him a flexible option for captain Brandt Snedeker. At an average of 320 yards, he ranks 11th on the PGA Tour in driving distance. He also ranks higher in SG: Off-the-Tee (12) and SG: Tee-to-Green (16).

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Another factor in his favor is his decent 2026 season. In 20 starts, he made the cut in 18. This included a runner-up finish at the Rocket Classic and a third-place finish at the Players Championship. Collectively, he posted 13 top-25 finishes in the 18 tournaments he made the cut.

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Recently, Xander Schauffele finished tied for seventh at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, tied for 26th at the BMW Championship, and tied for 14th at the TOUR Championship. He shot 9-under 271 at East Lake, closing with a 66.

Although his 2026 season has not been as dominant, his late rise shows that he is currently in form. Add that to his experience in four editions, and you get a professional who can go up against anyone on the International team.

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4. Hideki Matsuyama (Team International)

With 11 victories on the PGA Tour, Hideki Matsuyama is one of the most accomplished professionals on the International side. The former Masters champion has six Presidents Cup appearances so far. He has a record of 9-13-5 in the Presidents Cup. While this may not sound super impressive at first, it is better than most members playing on the International team, considering the side has won only one of the 15 Presidents Cup editions.

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The Japanese professional brings a top-notch around-the-green game for captain Geoff Ogilvy. Matsuyama’s SG: Around-the-Green is 0.392, and he ranks eighth on the PGA Tour in that stat.

His current season has been consistent, too. While he has not won any PGA Tour title this year, he has made the cut in all 23 starts so far. In those starts, he finished in the top 25 in 14 matches, including a runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he lost the playoffs to Chris Gotterup.

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He is entering the biennial event with four consecutive top-10 finishes from the 3M Open through the FedEx St. Jude Championship and then top-30 finishes at the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

What’s more, Hideki Matsuyama has a patient approach game, which should suit a course where positioning and execution can make a difference.

3. Si Woo Kim (Team International)

Si Woo Kim is the only one on the International team who could potentially beat Hideki Matsuyama. We placed him third in these power rankings because of his exceptional 2026 season. Although he did miss the cut at the US Open, his 11 top-10 finishes in 24 starts speak for themselves.

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He has carded three runner-up finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The South Korean professional was eight shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler at the St. Jude Championship. His final score of 9-under 271 included rounds of 70, 68, 65, and 68. There are also two third-place finishes at the WM Phoenix Open and the RBC Heritage.

As for experience, Si Woo Kim has been part of the International team at this biennial event in 2017, 2022, and 2024. Across these three seasons, he has played 12 matches. His record in these matches is (6-5-1). His repeated high finishes in 2026, combined with a winning Presidents Cup record, make him a serious contender to deliver points at Medinah.

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Kim’s stats across the 2026 campaign are impressive, too. He leads the PGA Tour in SG: Approach the Green. With an average driving distance of 302.2 yards and a driving accuracy of 68.60%, his SG: Tee-to-Green is 1.357, where he is second on the PGA Tour this season.

Si Woo Kim enters the competition with both recent results and previous team-event success supporting his position.

2. Collin Morikawa (Team USA)

In second place is Collin Morikawa, and for good reason. The 29-year-old has played in the Presidents Cup in 2022 and 2024. Across those two appearances, he scored an impressive six points and lost only twice.

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Along with the strong Presidents Cup record, Morikawa brings together major-championship pedigree and precise iron play. His SG: Approach the Green is 0.664 (4th on the PGA Tour). This has helped him break a 28-month winless stretch at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The American professional carded rounds of 69-68-62-67 to finish 22-under 266 and win the event.

He also has 10 top-25 finishes in 17 starts. What’s really impressive is that he posted these results despite an injury-laced season. The seven-time PGA Tour winner faced a back injury, which led to a withdrawal from the Players Championship. He admitted that the injury took both a physical and mental toll on him. But he made a comeback and produced excellent performances, including a solo third finish at the Travelers Championship and a tied-for-fourth finish at the BMW Championship.

1. Scottie Scheffler (Team USA)

Scottie Scheffler missed the cut for the first time in nearly four years at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. That’s the only negative point in the World No. 1’s 2026 campaign. Although he has not won as many PGA Tour titles as in 2025 or 2024, his consistency remained excellent.

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He won three events this year, including the American Express, the St. Jude Championship, and the Tour Championship. Beyond that, he posted five runner-up finishes, including at the 2026 Masters. There are also two third-place finishes and an overall 13 top-five finishes in 20 starts.

This consistency has reflected in his numbers, too. He leads the PGA Tour in SG: Tee to Green (1.674) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (72.86%). Apart from that, he is second in SG: Approach the Green (0.673), fifth in SG: Off the Tee (0.610), sixth in SG: Putting (0.574), and eighth in SG: Around-the-Green (0.392). Thanks to this combination, he also leads the PGA Tour in SG: Total (2.249).

This alone is good enough to put him at No. 1 in this power ranking because his Presidents Cup record is not that great. He played the biennial event in 2022 and 2024. In these two appearances, his record is 3-5-1. The World No. 1 has lost five times at the Presidents Cup, including two singles matches.

However, the good thing is that Scottie Scheffler has been in top-notch shape lately. After missing the cut at the Scottish Open, he finished T4 at The Open and then a solo second at the 3M Open. In the three playoff events, he won two, while finishing tied for 12th at the BMW Championship.

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With the competition approaching, these five golfers will be among the players to watch as the United States and International teams battle for points at Medinah.