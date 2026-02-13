Pressure Mounts on PGA Tour to Stop Financially Neglecting Korn Ferry Tour: ‘Can Make It a Lot Better’

The PGA Tour is looking to make some drastic changes to make its product more attractive. With Brian Rolapp reducing the PGA Tour card for top finishers from 125 to 120, many golfers have been forced to take a step back. Unfortunately, while trying to improve their skills, the biggest challenges golfers are facing are the lack of opportunities in the Korn Ferry Tour.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, PGA Tour is glamorous, but then my experience last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, you’re going to some pretty small towns, the food options aren’t great, the Airbnb options aren’t great, you’re going to a lot of Chipotles, and you start to get tired of your double chicken bowl after a few months. It’s a grind, but I think you can do a lot of things to make it a lot better, and just investing in some little things makes life on the road a bit easier,” said PGA Tour pro Neal Shipley on an episode of the Foreplay podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

He shared how transitioning into the PGA Tour is not an easy task. In order to face off against the best golfers, the Korn Ferry Tour members have to go through some significant grind. Yet, as the amenities are not up to the mark, the golfers find it very demotivating. The Korn Ferry Tour cards have been reduced to 20, making it all the more difficult for the golfers.

Imago Rocket Mortgage Classic Neal Shipley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania hits from the 9th tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday, June 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-rocketmo240630_npx5M.jpg

And Shipley is not the only person complaining about the Korn Ferry Tour. In a recent statement, Ryan Moore pointed out that sustaining on the Korn Ferry Tour is very difficult. The 43-year-old lost his PGA Tour membership following his 146th-place finish in the 2024 FedEx Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trying to find solace in the Korn Ferry Tour, Moore complained about the extremely low prize money. In essence, if a golfer fails to win regularly, making a career out of the Korn Ferry Tour is utterly difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Giving some advice to Brian Rolapp, Moore said in an earlier interview with Golfweek, “What about that makes any sense, except I maybe might be able to work my way back. That’s not a great system for me toward getting my way back on. So, that’s why I’m not doing it. The Tour’s done nothing to actually support people that are scrapping and fighting, trying to make it. It’s very, very silly, everything that they’re doing.”

The PGA Tour can potentially look to diversify its funds instead of creating more $20 million events. This would then provide the Korn Ferry Tour golfers with better finances and peace of mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when the PGA Tour is facing fresh turmoil over its vision for the Korn Ferry Tour, it’s worth noting this isn’t uncharted territory. Why? Because the administration has stumbled before, often finding itself scrambling into damage-control mode after contentious decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

PGA Tour eligibility error costs Indian golfer Korn Ferry start

Just months back, in August 2025, the Korn Ferry Tour’s administration committed the mistake of allowing an ineligible player entry in the tour event. They certainly look to maintain the correct database regarding the eligibility of golfers and the exemptions against their names, depending on their participation in your events. However, they seemingly made a mistake that put Indian KFT pro, Rayhan Thomas, in the losing position, that too, in the Korn Ferry Tour.

Amid dealing with accusations of neglecting the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour replaced MJ Daffue with Thomas. The ISCO Championship, which unfolded in July of 2025, was expected to be his last PGA Tour event according to the validity of his tour card. But he continued to make appearances in PGA Tour events, including the Barracuda Championship. And despite not being qualified, he also appeared on the list for the Korn Ferry Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday Q Info reflected on the matter and posted on X. They wrote, ‘he wasn’t able to keep his PGA Tour card through his medical. He should have been taken out of the ‘PGA Tour not exempt for current PGA Tour event’ category on the KFT priority list.”

The X further revealed, “His father had flown in from Dubai for the event, and Rayhan sat on the range the entire day and headed home after the last tee time had teed off, and no one had withdrawn. The Tour is working with Thomas to find a solution and will allow Daffue to finish the tournament, because the error was on their end.”

Following the debacle surrounding the matter, the tour decided to hold itself accountable for the mix-up. Although Rayhan could not join the ongoing event mid-way, the tour has promised to solve matters for the golfer who missed out on the $1,000,000 event.