‘Pretty Intense’: LIV Golf Employee Reveals Real Struggle After Getting Fired Amid Bankruptcy 

A LIV Golf employee, Georgie O’Hare, turned her phone on herself for what she called her “day one of unemployment,” offering a rare look at what the league’s financial crisis feels like from the inside.

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“So I have just been made redundant from my job at LIV Golf. For those following along at home, 90% of staff at LIV have been laid off. And honestly, I’m not surprised.” O’Hare said in an Instagram video posted, “We knew this was coming, to be completely honest with you. We were given like a 45-day notice of when the money would run out. So we’ve been through like a whole collective consulting period, which was pretty intense, to be fair.”

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She said having around 100 colleagues going through it together made it feel less isolating, and that some former co-workers had already landed new jobs while others were still searching. She ended the video asking for luck as she began the next chapter of her career.

The 90% figure is her own estimate and has not been independently confirmed. LIV Golf did confirm in August that most of its staff would lose their jobs. Most employees were told their final employment date would be September 1, which matches O’Hare’s account of the notice period.

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These layoffs preceded a bigger blow. On September 8, LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a New Jersey court. The filing showed that the league had between $100 million and $500 million in assets, while its liabilities stood between $500 million and $1 billion. Chapter 11 does not mean LIV is shutting down. The process lets the league restructure its finances while continuing to operate.

O’Hare later posted a second video titled “day two of unemployment.” She said her first video had gone viral, bringing both strong support and some negative comments online. She thanked people who reached out with job leads and useful contacts, while saying she was not bothered by the harsher comments.

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She also explained her role at LIV. O’Hare worked on the Global Partnerships team in London. She and her team helped LIV deliver its deals with sponsors, including event activations, promotional shoots, hospitality and other partner experiences during LIV events. She is now looking for another job in global sports partnerships, a field she described as both competitive and niche.

LIV says it plans to come out of bankruptcy and could relaunch as early as 2027, with players owning a majority stake in the league. The filing followed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund halting its financial backing earlier this year. PIF had invested billions of dollars in LIV since the league started in 2022.

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PIF has agreed to provide $49.6 million to help LIV keep running during the bankruptcy process, although the deal still needs court approval. BC Partners has been proposed as the company that would provide the funding LIV needs to leave bankruptcy.

The filing also revealed the size of some player claims. Jon Rahm has the largest player claim at roughly $7.5 million. Bryson DeChambeau follows at $5.7 million, and Dustin Johnson at $5.5 million. Cameron Smith stands at $4.8 million, Adrian Meronk at $4.4 million, and Tyrrell Hatton at $3.4 million.

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Brooks Koepka, who left LIV in late 2025/early 2026, holds a smaller $1.7 million claim. These figures are unsecured claims listed in the bankruptcy case and do not necessarily represent the full amount that could still be owed under the players’ contracts. That puts some of LIV’s biggest names in an unusual position. They are creditors of the current league while also being potential owners of its next version.

For players who want to leave, however, returning to the PGA Tour may not be simple. PGA Tour commissioner Brian Rolapp said the tour is not currently planning a special program for former LIV players to return, similar to the route that allowed Koepka to come back in January. He said the PGA Tour’s system is based on players earning their places through performance.

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Rolapp pointed toward the DP World Tour as a possible path for LIV players who want to rebuild their position in professional golf. Rahm already settled his dispute with the DP World Tour in May. He agreed to pay his outstanding fines and play a set number of events. Several other LIV players also have conditional releases connected to the European Tour.

O’Hare’s account offers a human window into LIV’s turmoil, as staff members search for new work while the league itself tries to find a way forward. LIV is dealing with staff cuts and player debts while also working on a new structure for 2027 and beyond.