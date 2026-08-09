‘Pretty Pathetic’: Brooks Koepka Shows His Disdain After Suffering FedExCup Playoffs Setback

The road to the FedExCup playoffs did not exactly end with a dramatic finale for Brooks Koepka. The five-time major champion arrived at the Wyndham Championship 86th in the standings with 435 points, needing a solo fourth or better at Sedgefield Country Club to keep his postseason hopes alive. You’d expect a player of his caliber to overcome such challenges, but he couldn’t get that finish. Koepka finished the regular season 86th, 16 spots outside the top-70 cutoff.

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The numbers explain why the season was frustrating rather than disastrous. Koepka made 10 cuts in 15 starts and earned $1,640,972, with six top-25s, including a top-10. But the trophy case remained untouched. Koepka had no wins, no runner-up finishes, and no third-place finishes. His best result this season was a T9 finish at the Cognizant Classic. He was good enough to keep showing up near the business end of leaderboards, but not good enough to make any of those weeks count for much more than a few extra FedExCup points.

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Koepka did not exactly dress up the disappointment, either. “Yeah, pretty disappointed. I think it’s pretty pathetic that I can’t get through. Zero top-10s basically in two years. To be in the prime of your career and be as good as I think I am, I think that’s very pathetic, disappointing. Just need to go home and completely reevaluate everything,” he said after round 4.

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There was at least a clear culprit hiding in the statistics. Koepka ranked 8th in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green but 116th in Strokes Gained: Putting. In simpler terms, the irons were still getting him into position; the putter was not always finishing the job. He changed putters during the season and brought a custom Scotty Cameron Phantom 3 prototype with a Teryllium insert to Wyndham. It briefly looked like a breakthrough. Koepka gained 2.571 strokes in the opening round, but then lost 0.361 strokes in Round 2. Even the putter’s improvement came with an asterisk.

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The playoff chase had another problem: there was not much runway left. Koepka withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic, sacrificing another chance to collect FedExCup points. He did not play again until Wyndham, after finishing T28 at the Open Championship. Koepka arrived knowing exactly what was required. Before the tournament, he said he had generally done well with his “back against the wall” and saw the week as an opportunity. The opportunity lasted about as long as his margin for error. A four-over-par third round pushed him well down the leaderboard and effectively killed the solo-fourth route he needed.

While Koepka was running out of road, Jackson Koivun was quietly locking up the destination. The recently turned professional entered the Sedgefield Country Club ranked 70th and needed a top-30 finish or better to make his first FedExCup playoffs. He had already won the 3M Open after turning professional, the NCAA Championship, and the U.S. Open, plus a T10 at the ISCO Championship and T31 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Koivun was tied for 15th heading into the final round, while Mac Meissner sat 71st, just 12 points behind. Meissner missed the cut, guaranteeing Koivun a spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Koepka had no mathematical safety net left.

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That leaves Koepka with the offseason and the exact task he identified for himself: “completely reevaluate everything.” His last win remains the 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier. The approach numbers suggest the foundation has not disappeared, but No. 86 says the foundation is not enough. For a five-time major champion who believes he is still in his prime, that is the part of 2026 that will sting most.