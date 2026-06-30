‘Pretty Sluggish’ Lucas Glover Blasts PGA Tour Pace of Play While Rejecting Golf’s Controversial Method

Although controversial, the AimPoint putting method has become a normal part of putting in PGA Tour events. Many elites, including Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, and Viktor Hovland, use it. They even support the method, saying it has helped them improve their putting. But while it looks like a useful read to golfers, the story is quite different for fans watching on TV. For them, it just adds to the slow pace of play, which is something Lucas Glover has been the biggest critic of.

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“I still don’t do it,” Glover said when Trey Wingo asked him about the AimPoint putting method. “There’s this whole thing about doing it and then actually starting it, where you’re looking at a lot of people can’t do. But it’s still frustrating out here, or I see it on TV when it’s pretty sluggish.

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“When I made those comments, I had a couple of guys the next week in Phoenix come up to me and go, ‘Hey, man, you talking about me?’ I said, ‘No, I’m not talking about anybody that does it quickly.’ I said, ‘By the way, that’s not why you’re a great putter. You’re a great putter because you’re starting it where you’re looking.’ But, you know, I see these people stepping all over the green and each other’s lines from two feet, and it’s very frustrating.”

Glover’s comments on AimPoint have been blunt and consistent. On a SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio episode, he said that the method has not statistically helped anyone make more putts.

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“It’s also kinda rude to be up near the hole, stomping around, figuring out where the break is in your feet. It needs to be banned. It takes forever,” he added.

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However, when his peers who used the method felt offended by his comments, he acknowledged that many golfers are doing it correctly and within a good time. The real issue for him is the slow pace of play. Therefore, when calling out the AimPoint method, he gave some solutions to increase the pace, which include:

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Getting rid of honorary observers walking inside the ropes

Giving a FedExCup points penalty

Stopping sign bearers

Adding drop circles near obstructions

Lucas Glover isn’t the only one who feels that way. Jim Nantz has supported his views. The golf analyst said that watching professionals perform the technique drives him “crazy.”

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Fans also support his views because, ultimately, it makes the game boring. In fact, viewers have bashed and criticized many professionals for using AimPoint.

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The slow pace has been a persistent issue on the PGA Tour. For instance, Scottie Scheffler received a warning for playing too slowly at the 2025 BMW Championship. He had also faced scrutiny for the slow pace of play at the PGA Championship 2026.

After declining a seat on the Players Advisory Council for several years, Lucas Glover ran for the role of chairman to help bring about changes that address such problems. He felt he could bring about more change from within than by just speaking about them on his SiriusXM Radio show.

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However, although he previously asked for a ban on AimPoint, he still doesn’t want to keep anyone from doing it.

“We’re all out here trying to do the same thing, and that’s get the ball in the hole quickly, as quickly as possible. And if that helps people, great. I mean, it’s not for me to tell them they can or cannot do it, but it is up to the players to monitor our pace sometimes. And that’s where I got frustrated a couple of years ago with those comments, is just sometimes it just takes so long for somebody to get ready to hit it,” he added.

Lucas Glover’s latest remarks reinforce that his biggest concern has never been AimPoint alone, but the culture of slow play that he believes continues to affect the PGA Tour.