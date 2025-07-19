brand-logo
Price Cutter Charity Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByProma Chatterjee

Jul 19, 2025 | 1:45 PM EDT

As summer swings into high gear, the Korn Ferry Tour heats up with another pivotal stop — the 2025 Price Cutter Charity Championship. Set against the rolling fairways of Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Missouri, this long-standing event has earned its reputation as a make-or-break proving ground for golf’s rising stars. With big names in the field and high stakes on the line, this week promises intense competition, career-defining moments, and a major shakeup in the standings. But how much is truly up for grabs — and what else rides on a win here?

The Price Cutter Championship has seen a steady rise in its winners’ payouts. In 2021, the total purse was around $600,000, with the winner taking home around $108,000. In 2022, it increased significantly to $750,000 total purse, the winner receiving the usual 18% of the money. By 2023, it had leaped to an incredible sum of $1,000,000, and the winner’s payout bumped up to $180,000. Since then, the figures have remained steady at that level. Pierceson Coody took home the handsome prize money in 2023 while Matt McCarty claimed the title heading into the following year. The event will continue going into the 2025 season.

 

This year, the winner is set to take home a hefty check of $180,000—an 18% share of the total $1 million purse. This percentage matches the general Price Cutter trend, following a similar standing in terms of prize money in comparison with last year. But money is hardly just the beginning. There’s much more that a win here guarantees the player. One of them is 500 Korn Ferry Tour points—vital in the push toward a coveted PGA Tour card via the season-long Road to French Lick. Add to that approximately 15 Official World Golf Ranking points. This stage is truly a phenomenal step towards a career-shifting opportunity and golfing fame.

Here’s the full breakdown of the prize money:

1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,500
7$32,000
8$29,500
9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$10,550
24$9,750
25$9,000
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$5,650
38$5,450
39$5,250
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$4,750
45$4,650
46$4,550
47$4,500
48$4,450
49$4,400
50$4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,020
65$4,000

The Price Cutter Charity Championship follows a 72-hole stroke-play format. It brings together a field of 156 players aiming to make their mark on the Korn Ferry Tour. After the opening 36 holes, the standard cut is applied—only the top 65 players and ties advance to the weekend. This sharpens the competition heading into the final rounds, rewarding strategic play early on.

36th Price Cutter Championship Starts With A Soggy Note

Heavy showers and weather delays are not an unfamiliar acquaintance, especially in the exposed fields of Highland Springs Country Club. This is not to diminish the nuisance it causes in tournament golf. However, the rain-soaked first round might have acted as a blessing in the 2025 edition of the Price Cutter Championship. Heavy showers halted the game for nearly two hours. But the softened conditions gave players a green light to go low. The players didn’t wait to capitalize on the opportunity. Neal Shipley, standing at -7 before the play was suspended, promptly birdied 14 & 15 to take the lead at -9.

Austin Hitt carded an impressive 63 as well, and shared the lead with Shipley. Hitt came prepared with a strategy, but was able to quickly adjust to the shifting weather conditions. But it was Chandler Blanchet who capitalized late, closing with an eagle-birdie finish to shoot a sizzling 62 and grab the solo lead as darkness fell. Tanner Gore and John VanDerLaan tailed right behind Shipley and Hitt, each at minus 8. The first round finished on a high note despite the gruelling weather conditions that appeared against the players.

The dampened fairways played right into the hands of aggressive shot-makers. If rain persists ahead in the tournament, it can benefit players like Shipley and Hitt. The Price Cutter Charity Championship has already delivered striking play as the leaderboard sits with players at a minute difference. Korn Ferry is priming for a week where every shot matters, as always!

