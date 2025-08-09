Golf World in Frenzy as Jordan Spieth & Eli Manning Share ‘Priceless’ Moment at PGA Tour Event

Eli Manning, the legendary former quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP, has seamlessly transitioned from the NFL gridiron to pop culture’s hall of fame for his playful humor. Known just as much for pranking teammates and friends throughout his sixteen-year career with the New York Giants as for his clutch touchdown passes, Manning’s post-retirement persona is defined by elaborate stunts and witty social media antics. Since stepping away from football in 2020, Manning has developed a genuine love for golf, and that has landed him at prominent PGA Tour venues, including an invitation to join Augusta National Golf Club Members. Golf’s quieter greens, however, would never dampen his mischievous spirit. Manning’s reputation as a “legendary prankster” quickly took root among fans and pro golfers alike.

This year, the golf world was caught entirely off guard at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. The first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, packed with star-studded names like Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, and Rickie Fowler, unexpectedly found a new “leaderboard” in viral buzz. Manning’s appearance, announced in his shared Instagram reel—“Crashed the FedEx St. Jude Championship… totally blended in”—marked the moment the fairways changed from calm competition to comedic chaos.

In a brilliant blend of athletic celebrity and everyday charm, Manning went undercover in two distinct disguises at TPC Southwind. First up, the classic “FedEx courier”: a full uniform, clipboard, and packages in hand. Before the pranks escalated, Manning set the tone with a hilarious and unexpected exchange with Jordan Spieth. Manning, in his best deliveryman persona, approached Spieth and pretended to struggle with reading his ID. Then, he asked, “Are you a golfer or a caddie?” confusedly. When Spieth saw it was Manning, he responded laughing, “I didn’t see you at first. This was pretty good.” The playful banter immediately set the stage for what was to come.

Manning then went on to deliver custom packages to the likes of Fowler—offering a “new driver” that would “guarantee straight shots,” a light jab at Fowler’s recent struggles off the tee. Next stop was Matt Fitzpatrick and Michael Kim, with Manning introducing himself as “Dell” the delivery man and doling out Memphis barbecue ribs, poking fun at Kim’s Texas barbecue preferences. Even Thomas wasn’t spared—he received a package of sand for extra bunker practice before signing an autograph for “Dell.”

Moreover, it was far from his first stunt—years earlier, Manning once swapped all the clocks in the Giants’ facility ahead by an hour, tricking rookies into showing up ridiculously early for practice. That same lighthearted spirit carried into his latest golf caper.

As the pranks reached their peak, Manning’s antics didn’t just leave the pros in stitches—they also sparked a social media frenzy. Fans quickly took to Instagram, praising his comedic timing and showcasing their admiration for the former quarterback’s post-NFL charisma.

Fans find Manning ‘cool’ and ‘hilarious’

Fans flooded Manning’s Instagram post with admiration and laughter, one writing “‘Always deliver’ 😂” in a nod to Manning’s reliable quarterback legend and his deliveryman hijinks. “Eli’s post NFL social media career is the stuff of legends,” another declared, reinforcing his status as an online phenom whose charm spans sports and screens. During his time on the Giants, Manning once created a false memo—purportedly from coach Tom Coughlin—asking a rookie QB to come to his office with his playbook. When the rookie obeyed, Manning appeared and revealed it was all a setup. That same “sneaky courier” vibe clearly inspired his latest golf caper.

The sentiment built as comments rolled in like, “This is hilarious! Good job Eli, it’s hard to hide that voice!” and “Omg, we need more of this!!!” showing the deep appetite for Manning’s blend of athletic prowess and genuine humor. Even those who weren’t typically Manning fans couldn’t help but comment, “Not a Manning fan, but this is priceless,” highlighting the universal appeal of his humor.

Even PGA Tour insiders joined in. Smylie Kaufman reposted Manning’s reel, and one comment read, “There isn’t a cooler dude.” Another fan echoed, “This is awesome,” cementing Manning’s reputation as everyone’s favorite behind-the-scenes prankster. It’s rare for golf’s reserved boundaries to be crossed with such warmth and wit, but Manning’s intervention was universally a hit—not only because he fooled the pros, but because he united fans and athletes with laughter.