‘Privilege of My Lifetime’: Gary Player Receives Rare PGA of America Honor After 50 Years

At 90, Gary Player has already achieved almost everything golf has to offer. He has won nine majors, completed the career Grand Slam, and earned a nickname that is still remembered today. So, when the PGA of America honored him this week for a different milestone, based on his decades as a member, Player was still grateful, just as he has been throughout his more than 70 years in golf.

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Player shared the news on X. He posted the full letter from the PGA of America along with his thoughts about the honor.

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“To be recognised for 50 years as a PGA of America Golf Professional is a tremendous honour and a milestone for which I am deeply grateful,” he wrote. “Golf has given me far more than I could ever repay. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to serve this wonderful game, share its values and help inspire future generations of golfers.”

PGA of America Secretary Eric Eshleman’s accompanying letter praised “the positive impact you’ve had on your students, colleagues, and the golf community,” calling Player’s 50-year membership “a testament to your hard work, perseverance, and love for our game.”

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Player’s career shows why the PGA of America wanted to honor him. Born in Johannesburg in 1935, he turned professional at just 17. He went on to win nine major championships. In 1965, he won the U.S. Open at age 29 and became the youngest player and only the third golfer at the time to complete the career Grand Slam. His nine major wins are still the fourth-most in golf history. He also has more than 160 wins around the world across six continents. Along with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, Player became one of golf’s famous “Big Three.” He was also known as “The Black Knight” because he often wore all-black clothes on the course.

Imago Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus embrace before hitting the ceremonial tee shot to start the 2021 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Thursday, April 8, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY AUG20210408320 KEVINxDIETSCH

What made Player special was not just what he won, but how hard he worked for it. Long before fitness became common on the Tour, Player was already lifting weights and doing regular cardio workouts. At the time, many golfers believed that strength training could hurt a golf swing. Player also traveled around the world to play in tournaments instead of staying on one tour. This helped make him one of golf’s first true global ambassadors. He is also believed to have traveled more miles for tournaments than almost any other athlete.

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Fifty years as a PGA of America professional is a special honor, separate from Player’s achievements as a golfer. It recognizes not only what he did on the course, but also the many years he has spent mentoring others, designing golf courses, and promoting the sport, even in his late 80s. Gary Player has been both a fierce competitor during his playing days and a strong presence in golf long after retiring.

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Eshleman’s letter highlighted this, saying, “Your dedication to the game of golf, commitment to your profession, and the positive impact you’ve had on your students, colleagues, and the golf community are inspiring.”

Gary Player ended his message by looking ahead instead of focusing on his past. “Here’s to many more years of growing and celebrating the game we all love,” he wrote.

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For a golfer who has already made history, his words show that he is still grateful and excited about the sport. Player continues to find new reasons to thank the game that gave him so much.

His membership goes back to the same period when he won most of his major championships. His connection with the organization has lasted through his rise as a top golfer, his years on the senior tour, and his later work as a golf course designer and global ambassador for the sport. Few living golfers have been part of the game for so long. That is what makes this honor different from the many trophies he has won.

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This honor also comes at an important time in Player’s life. He has seen many of his fellow golfers pass away and has watched golf change with new technology, data, and a stronger focus on fitness. Fifty years later, the golfer who was once mocked for lifting weights is still thanking the game for everything it has given him.