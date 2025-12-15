Pro Golfer Breaks Down in Tears as Q-School Crushes PGA Tour Card Hopes

The 41-year-old has ground out a 20-year pro-life after a highly decorated amateur career with one victory in a PGA Tour event in 408 starts so far. Still, Spencer Levin got something left in the tank and advanced to the third round of PGA Tour Q School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, hoping for a massive breakthrough. That didn’t happen, and the pro golfer breaks down in tears agonizingly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, it just I don’t know. Just hoping today was gonna be a day, but it wasn’t, so that’s it. I don’t have much else to say,” Levin said before a long pause, holding somehow his tears back when asked what’s kind of going through your head right now. Levin added then, “Yeah, um, today, you know, you wake up thinking it’s… could be the day and… felt good. Everything felt good. I slept good last night. Usually I don’t sleep good before days like this and I did. Um, I just… there were some putts I needed to make that I didn’t make.”