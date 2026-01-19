Pro Golfer Seals Masters Spot After Nerve-Wracking Latin America Amateur Finish

When the stakes were at their highest, composure made the difference. A nerve-shredding finish at the Latin America Amateur pushed a pro golfer to the brink, but a clutch performance sealed a coveted Masters spot, turning a tense final stretch into a career-defining breakthrough.

The invitee had to play a survival golf on the 18th hole, with no margin and no safety net. After four days of contention at the Lima Golf Club, the championship demanded a momentous playoff. That moment ultimately belonged to Mateo Pulcini.

Pulcini held his nerve through two playoff holes and lifted the Latin American Amateur Championship trophy, and with that, a trip to Augusta. The Argentine outlasted Virgilio Paz Valdes as the Venezuelan failed to save par. From the front edge of the green, Pulcini two-putted and locked up the title.

This exact moment has been Pulcini’s dream. The thoughts would cloud his head before he went to sleep, and after he woke up, he told the media.

“It was something I was dreaming about at the beginning of the week,” he says. “So, why not take advantage of that and enjoy?”

Both golfers finished regulation tied at five-under-par 275 after matching two-under 68s. They were two shots clear of the field and eventually led to the tournament’s second playoff in its history. It was there when the actual game began. At first, it was Paz Valdes who dominated, shooting a 25-foot birdie. But Pulcini wasn’t far behind. He responded loudly with a 20-foot par putt to remain level.

The next moment, during the first playoff hole, the Argentine briefly faltered. Pulcini’s drive went to the rough, giving him a poor lie, with trees directly in the path. He tried to recover, which threaded somehow through the branches. But it stopped 40 yards short of the green. From there, he shot the defining stroke of the championship, an 18-foot par putt. The game moved on to a second playoff hole.

After the Venezuelan was unable to convert his par save, Pulcini ended the day with a simple two-putt. This win comes as a breakthrough for him. In his last two appearances, he registered a top-10 finish. Now he has a Masters’ invitation, as well as exemptions into the US Open at Shinnecock Hills and The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Mateo Pulcini will be joining some of the top names in the world of Golf for the 2026 Masters Invitational. Of course, he will be going up against the defending champion, Rory McIlroy. He will also be going up against a few surprising names, such as Alex Norén, Max Greyserman, and many more.

For Paz Valdes, the story is not over either. With his runner-up position, the 21-year-old earns an exemption into the Final Qualifying for both the US Open and The Open Championship. He also earns spots in the US Amateur and the Amateur Championship.

“It was a fun fight, a long day,” Paz said. “I’m proud of myself for what I did. I go back to school happy.”

With all said and done, in the end, it was Pulcini who earned the coveted win. And he earned it the hard way, too. He bogeyed thrice on the final day, and there were several poor iron shots and tee shots that leaked. But he stood tall and at 25, became the oldest champion in the 11-year history of the Latin America Amateur Championship.

Mateo Pulcini’s years in the making before the Masters invite

Born in Rio Cuarto, Mateo Pulcini devoted almost a decade to building his amateur resume. Talent was evident in him from a young age. He helped the Rio Cuarto Golf Club win the Argentine national Interclub Championship in 2017. Later on, he finished as the top junior at the Abierto Del Centro. These were the very performances that earned him a flight ticket to the US. Once on the American land, Pulcini got into Oklahoma Christian University and became one of Division II’s most reliable players.

These were the years between 2019 and 2023. The Argentine kept seeing a rise thereon. He developed into a three-time All-American at Oklahoma Christian and took five collegiate wins. But something was missing, perhaps a more challenging life. Hence, to seek that, he transferred to the University of Arkansas for the 2023-24 season, the alma mater of John Daly and Stacy Lewis.

With whatever brief time he had with the Razorbacks, he made the most of it. From his five starts, three were as an individual, and he recorded two top-20 finishes. One of them was a T11 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Described as “one of the nicest kids you’ll ever meet” by coach Brad McMakin, Pulcini continues to build his CV. Just last year, he represented his country at the Eisenhower Trophy in Singapore. As of now, he is ranked 174 in the WAGR and has become the third Argentine to win the Latin America Amateur Championship. Now he looks for the Masters and two other majors, after which he plans to turn professional.

“I was in doubt whether to turn pro or not, but I guess I have time now after The Open to think about that again,” he tells the press.