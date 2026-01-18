Pro Golfer Thrown Into Chaos After Last-Minute Caddie Shake-Up

The margin for error vanished for Ryan Sullivan before he ever reached the first tee in the Bahamas. With a tournament about to start and no caddie in sight, his season was already wobbling before it began.

That tension peaked days earlier at a blackjack table inside Atlantis Casino. Sullivan, fresh off earning conditional Korn Ferry Tour status at Q-School in December 2025, suddenly found himself needing a bag carrier for the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. The solution did not come through an agent or a call sheet. It came from the chair next to him.

Mike Dietrich, a professional poker player from Canada, sat down to play a few hands. By the time they stood up, Sullivan had found his caddie for the week. “Not your traditional love story,” Sullivan said. “It is organic.”

That unlikely deal would turn into a survival story that stretched far beyond the casino floor.

Sullivan did not stumble into the situation casually. After 12 years grinding through professional golf, he had just worked his way back onto the Korn Ferry Tour by tying for 42nd at Q-School. Conditional status leaves little room for chaos. Early-season results determine everything that follows.

Because of that, finding a reliable caddie on short notice in the Bahamas mattered more than convenience. It mattered for his entire 2026 schedule. “We were shooting the breeze, talking golf, and I just assumed he was caddying for another player,” Sullivan explained. Dietrich understood the game. He had previously caddied at MacArthur Golf Club in Florida. More importantly, his life allowed flexibility. His girlfriend was flying home the same day the tour moved from Paradise Island to the Abacos. When Dietrich offered to work the week, Sullivan did not hesitate.

“Very in line with my lifestyle, not really planning, just go with the flow,” Sullivan said. “Things sometimes happen spontaneously.” Dietrich saw it as an opportunity to experience professional golf firsthand. “I’ve always wanted to caddy like on a pro tour,” he said. “Just be a part of the scene and see how good these guys really are.”

That partnership was tested almost immediately. By 9 p.m. the night before the tournament, neither Sullivan nor Dietrich had a place to stay. Their attempt to secure an Airbnb listing unraveled when the messages were sent to the wrong WhatsApp number. The host suspected a scam.

They finally met near the airport around 11 p.m. Expecting to be driven to their rental, they instead followed the owner to his personal home. “He proceeds to tell us this is not where you’re staying,” Sullivan said. “This is where I live.” The Airbnb came later. Around 11:30 p.m., they arrived to find a single bed that sank under weight. Sullivan took the couch.

“Mike got a taste of what it’s like on the road but to the nth degree,” Sullivan said. For a player trying to stabilize his career, the timing could not have been worse.

Why this tournament carries real stakes

This week matters for Sullivan. His conditional Korn Ferry Tour status means early performance dictates access to future starts. Every stroke counts.

The field reinforces that pressure. The tournament includes 55 tour winners with 86 combined victories, led by four-time winners Ben Kohles and Robby Shelton. Former champions Ben Silverman, Brandon Harkins, and Jared Wolfe are also competing. The event runs January 18–21 at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, a par-72 course stretching 7,296 yards. For players fighting priority, there is no margin for disruption.

That reality explains why losing a caddie at the last minute can derail even elite professionals.

Golf history offers clear warnings. At the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lost longtime caddie Ted Scott to a sudden family matter. PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne drove overnight from Dallas to Memphis to fill in for the final round. Scheffler finished third after starting two shots back.

At the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, the situation spiraled further. C.T. Pan’s 76-year-old caddie, Mike “Fluff” Cowan, fell on the third fairway. A fan, Paul Emerson from Aurora, Ontario, stepped in to help. “I helped Fluff get the bib off, threw it on, and started walking up the hole,” Emerson said. Pan used four different caddies for that round.

Those examples underline the risk Sullivan narrowly avoided.

Without Dietrich, Sullivan might have spent tournament morning scrambling for help instead of preparing to compete. For a player trying to secure his 2026 future, that disadvantage could have been devastating. Instead, a blackjack table delivered stability. What could have derailed his week became a reminder of how unpredictable life on tour can be.

Now, Sullivan enters the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic focused on golf instead of logistics. The stress that could have defined his season was absorbed before the first shot. For a player fighting his way back, that may have been the most important win of the week.