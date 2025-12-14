Pro Suffers Disqualification at PGA Tour Q-School After Several Players Withdrew Abruptly

The last leg of the PGA Tour Q-School is going on right now, and what pros like Michelle Wie West have labeled as a “nightmare” experience has come true for Norman Xiong. The former Korn Ferry Tour winner’s hopes of playing on the PGA Tour in 2026 ended not with a missed putt or a bad round. But with a disqualification!

Xiong was supposed to start his second round at Sawgrass Country Club on Friday at 10:25 a.m., but he never showed up. The American had a poor start on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course, as he shot an 8-over-par 78, leaving him significantly behind. The next morning, officials searched for him but couldn’t find him. The letters DQ, which every golfer hates to see next to their name, quickly appeared on the leaderboard.

There’s no such report on why Xiong missed his tee time. He simply didn’t show up.

Q-School is known as one of the hardest places to prove yourself in golf. Players who have spent months working hard on minor tours come together on these courses, knowing that their careers are on the line. The stress makes even simple shots feel like a lot of work. It’s harder to take when you get disqualified for a procedural mistake instead of losing on the course. Xiong had already put himself in a bad spot with his first 78, and the DQ meant he never got the chance to fight back.

The golfer won the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open in 2022 after qualifying on Monday. He then won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in 2023, which gave him a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. He was one of the best college golfers before turning pro.

In 2018, he won the Jack Nicklaus Award for being the best college golfer in the country. His brilliance is undeniable. But professional golf is tough, and injuries made his 2024 PGA Tour season harder. In 2025, he split his time between the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour, and the PGA Tour Americas as he tried to get back on his feet. He thought that Q-School would help him get back to the major circuit.

Xiong wasn’t the only one who left early.

Carson Young, Trey Mullinax, Robby Shelton, and Braden Thornberry also withdrew after shooting rounds in the 70s. They thought about their chances, glanced at the scoreboard, and made the hard choice to leave.

Now Xiong has to regroup and figure out where to play in 2026, knowing that he was only one tee time away from finishing what he started.

Apart from missed cuts and DQ, another unfortunate story unfolded at Q-School.

Weather woes lead to another Q-School nightmare

James Nicholas had a different kind of setback at the second stage of the 2025 PGA Tour Q-School in Valdosta, Georgia. Nicholas was playing well and was in the running to reach the final qualifying round, where a great performance could have pushed him one step closer to a PGA Tour card. He was one shot inside the cut line for progression when he entered the final round.

But a storm came through Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, and play stopped shortly after Nicholas finished 13 holes. The PGA Tour’s Q-School rules said that the final round couldn’t be started again, even though things were getting better. This was because no group in the field had finished all 18 holes before it got dark.

The scores reverted to the standings after three rounds because the last round was canceled. Nicholas’s Friday performance had him under par and in a good position but was obliterated. He missed the chance by only one shot. He simply said, “Well, that sucks.”

Nicholas’s disqualification shows another unpleasant truth about Q-School: even when a player does well, things like the weather and strict restrictions can change the outcome at any time.

There is no room for error at Q-School because only the top five finishers will get PGA Tour cards for 2026. One mistake, one missed alarm, or one miscommunication may make a year’s worth of hard work go away.