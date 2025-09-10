Procore Championship 2025: 3 Biggest Names Absent from PGA Tour Event in Napa Valley

The Procore Championship in Napa Valley usually marks a fresh reset on the PGA Tour calendar, and as the first of seven FedExCup Fall events, it also gives players outside the top 50 a shot at securing points toward eligibility for the 2026 PGA Tour season.. But this year’s edition feels a little different, thanks to three notable absences. From new fatherhood to slumping form, here are the three biggest names missing at Silverado this week.

1. Xander Schauffele has a new chapter at home

Xander Schauffele‘s absence is perhaps the most talked about. The reigning PGA and Open Champion, who had one of the most decorated seasons in 2024, is sitting out Napa to spend time at home. His wife, Maya, recently gave birth to their first child, a son named Victor. The American confirmed this news via a text to the Associated Press.

Even before Victor’s arrival, Schauffele hinted that he might not play in Napa, depending on timing and whether he felt mentally ready. The grind of 2025 has not been easy on him. A rib injury delayed his start to the year by two months. Since then, he hasn’t managed a win after his stellar 2024 run. While he’s made every cut, his results have been more workmanlike than spectacular. Missing the TOUR Championship for the first time in his nine-year career stung, though his Ryder Cup ranking at No. 3 remains secure thanks to last year’s majors.

But skipping Napa could come back to bite him at Bethpage Black later this month. The Procore Championship is usually treated as a Ryder Cup warm-up, a place to test team chemistry under tournament pressure. Captain Keegan Bradley had even stressed earlier that he wanted the squad fully present. With Schauffele not opting out, it adds to the chatter around him – especially since he’s already been labeled the US team’s “weakest link.” He hasn’t played at Procore before.

Kevin Yu’s search for consistency

Kevin Yu, who earned his breakthrough win at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship, is also sitting out Napa. Unlike Schauffele, Yu’s absence stems from struggles with his game. His 2025 season has been marked by inconsistency with just four top-20 finishes in his 24 starts. Then he had multiple missed cuts, including at marquee events like The Open, 3M Open, and Wyndham Championship.

Yu’s bright spot came with a third-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open. But even that highlight was overshadowed by equipment issues, poor form, and another midseason withdrawal at the Rocket Classic. While he’s ranked 63rd in the FedEx Cup, he’s yet to find his rhythm.

Withdrawing from the Procore Championship looks like a conscious choice to regroup rather than grind through another week. For a player still trying to be consistent on the Tour, hitting a pause might prove smarter. Kevin Yu has also never played at Procore before.

Aaron Baddeley is fighting to stay relevant

Then there’s Aaron Baddeley, the 44-year-old veteran whose name has been synonymous with perseverance on the PGA Tour. His WD from the Procore Championship didn’t come with an official explanation, but his reason is also the same as Yu’s. Poor form and need for a reset.

Baddeley has been on a rough ride in 2025. Out of 17 events, he made only four cuts, with seven missed cuts between April and July. A T26 at the Corales Puntacana Championship is the lone bright spot, while his most recent result – a T72 at the Wyndham Championship adds on to the slogging loss.

The Procore Championship has been special to him in the past as it had been a regular stop for him with a notable result of T41 in 2021. But this year, the veteran is facing the possibility of losing his playing privileges. His absence is less about strategy and more about survival, it seems, as the veteran has not won on the PGA Tour since the 2016 Barbasol Championship.

Together, these three absences shift the dynamic of the Procore Championship.