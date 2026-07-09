‘Protecting Traditions’: R&A Announces Strict New Fan Code for The Open After Chaos at Last Major

Golf’s oldest major has always asked spectators to let the golf take center stage and respect traditions. Now, those conventions are under increasing pressure due to recent heckling and crowd disruptions. From Rory McIlroy clashing with a heckler at the PGA Championship to Wyndham Clark receiving a cacophony of insults in New York last month, fans have been toeing the line, whether showing support or disdain. While this is not something new, the scale of these disruptions has increased significantly. With the 154th Open Championship approaching, the R&A — colloquially known as The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews — has responded with a new code of conduct.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Branded as “The Open Commitment,” the R&A built these guidelines around “Respect the Players,” “Respect the Links,” “Respect Each Other,” “Be Aware,” and “Enjoy Responsibly.” It “encourages everyone attending to play their part in protecting traditions.” Suffice to say, fans attending the event must comply with rules, as repeated violations may result in removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The atmosphere at The Open is unlike any other major sporting event and one of the things that makes it so unique. It is built on a shared respect for the players, the course, fellow fans and the traditions of the Championship,” R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said in a statement. “The Open Commitment isn’t about changing what makes The Open so special, it is about maintaining its long-standing traditions. By following a few simple principles, everyone can help ensure The Open remains a welcoming, respectful and unforgettable experience for all.”

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many LIV Golfers are Playing at This Week's PGA Tour-Sanctioned Event? 4 5 6 7 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Among the most important here, especially after fan behavior at the US Open 2026, is the request to respect the players. One of the most infamous examples came in the final round at Shinnecock Hills in June, as fans heckled Wyndham Clark. He was paired with Scottie Scheffler, who was playing for a career Grand Slam on his 30th birthday. The vitriol partly stemmed from Scheffler’s supporters but also from Clark’s locker-smashing incident at Oakmont after missing the cut at the US Open 2025. The result? Clark performed amid cries of “Don’t choke, Wyndham” and “get in the bunker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They definitely didn’t want me to win,” Clark said about the experience. “It’s pretty rare in a [US Open] or a major to have fans kind of boo against your shots or cheer for bad shots.”

While he acknowledged that some of it was self-deserved, he also admitted that it was tough. Many fellow professionals and analysts chimed in on Clark’s case, with Scheffler saying that crowd behavior might not change. He even recalled a similar experience he faced while playing in the 2025 Open Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I heard some fairly choice words when I was leading the tournament in Ireland,” Scottie Scheffler said. “People have a tendency to say things that are dumb. I can think of a few things that were said to me in the final round in Ireland that were very far over the line.”

Imago 23rd July 2017, Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England; The 146th Open Golf Championship, fourth round ; A view from the tee of the par three 12th hole xDavidxBlunsdenx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxSWExNORxDENxFINxONLY ActionPlus11906001

23rd July 2017 Royal Birkdale Golf Club South Portland England The 146th Open Golf Championship Fourth Round A View From The Tea of The Par Three 12th Hole xDavidxBlunsdenx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxSWExNORxDENxFINxONLY

The incident is an indication of a broader pattern. Over the years, golf has veered towards attracting mainstream fans, abandoning its country-club structure. In addition, the drinking culture from other sports has also translated to golf, with tournaments relying on alcohol sales for revenue. Consequently, the rowdy crowd, combined with the heat, can hardly uphold decorum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Open has consistently remained strict about spectator conduct. It has established a lower tolerance for overt heckling and disruptive behavior than some U.S. venues. Marshals and security are quick to remove fans for shouting during swings or abusing players, with prior incidents serving as firm evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rude fan behavior at The Open Championship

One of the most prominent examples of this is the incident involving Brian Harman in 2023. While playing at Royal Liverpool, he was subjected to unruly fan behavior. Speaking on GOLF’s Subpar podcast, he detailed one particular fan. The fan followed him from the 6th to the 10th hole. Every time Harman played, the fan shouted, “You are going to choke!” and similar comments. When walking to the 11th tee, he had to ask security to remove him from the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in 2022, Cameron Smith overturned the crowd favorite, Rory McIlroy, at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, Scotland. The Australian later revealed that many people were shouting from the galleries, prompting him to block out elements to focus on the game.

There was a streaker, too. In 1985, while playing at Royal St George’s, Peter Jacobsen tackled a streaker on the 18th green. Things also escalated at the 2006 Open at Royal Liverpool, involving a “Fathers for Justice” protestor. He threw paint bombs onto the 18th green during the final round, pushing management to get him arrested. This highlights how unwavering The Open has been in addressing disruptive behavior in the arena.