‘Proud of Fighting Back’: Scottie Scheffler Issues Bold Message After Sealing Second FedEx Cup at East Lake

Scottie Scheffler had every reason to celebrate after another memorable week at East Lake. He ended the PGA Tour season with a win, just like he had started it. However, one thing stood out in his post-round comments, and it was the fight it took to get there. The World No. 1 saw many near misses throughout the season, including at major championships. But he has summed up the season with a bold message that speaks volumes about his mindset.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The golf course got a bit firmer. There was some wind. I feel like for Atlanta this feels like a lot of wind. It’s pretty rare to get some wind here. Yeah, with the way the rough is, when it gets firm, the fairway started to play a little more narrow. Today was a day I was fortunate to get off to a good start and was able to make some birdies late in the round to kind of seal the deal,” Scottie Scheffler said at the post-round conference when asked about scoring conditions today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first three rounds saw many low scores, including an opening round of eight-under 62 by Min Woo Lee. Cameron Young achieved that feat in Round 2. Today was different, though, because only 14 of 29 players managed an under-par score. However, Scheffler posted a tied-lowest round of four-under 66 today.

As he mentioned in the comments, the wind could be a strong reason behind these scoring challenges. According to the weather forecast shared by the PGA Tour, the winds today were between five and ten miles per hour. But the 30-year-old adjusted his game and showed consistency, and that’s the story of the entire season, not just today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that’s something I’m very proud of. I think when you look over the course of the season, and especially some of the tough starts — shooting over-par to start a tournament on the PGA TOUR is never a good spot to be in. I’m very proud of fighting back and having some good finishes and even giving myself some chances to win with some of those poor starts.

Be it the WM Phoenix Open, the Genesis Invitational, or the US Open, there have been many instances this season when Scottie Scheffler started with an over-par round. But he still posted strong results, including a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T4 at the US Open. In fact, his five runner-up and two third-place finishes show how consistent he has been this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the St. Jude Championship, Scheffler said that staying consistent is what he considers paramount. He reiterated the message at the BMW Championship 2026 and said that being in contention week in and week out is what he is proud of.

It is because of this consistency that he couldn’t pick out a single incident when a media professional asked him about the most memorable moment this season. Instead of picking a single moment, he said that days like today feel good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To come from behind and be able to win tournament is a really cool feeling. There was a lot of talented guys in front of me on the leaderboard,” he added.

After the first three rounds, Scottie Scheffler was three strokes behind the leader Viktor Hovland (-15). Ryan Gerard was in second position with 14-under par after three rounds. The World No. 1 was 12-under par and tied for third alongside Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott, and Chris Gotterup. Rory McIlroy was also in contention after his late surge during Round 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while Hovland and Gerard posted rounds of two-over 72, the 22-time PGA Tour winner posted a round of four-under 66 today to clinch his second FedEx Cup. This earned him a $10 million paycheck, as he surpassed Tiger Woods on the official money list.

The four-time major winner then spoke about his appreciation for fans. He did admit that he keeps his head down and focuses on his game. But that’s just how he is, and it doesn’t mean he doesn’t appreciate fans cheering for him and following him. In fact, he said he hears all the cheers and is “very thankful for all of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A media professional also asked him about his family, who are there at East Lake Golf Club to support him. We all know that Scottie Scheffler is a family person. He prioritizes family above everything else. His second son is now old enough to travel, and so wife, Meredith, and both sons have also traveled with him to several tournaments this season. He said that things can be tough sometimes, but it is always fun to travel as a family, and neither he nor Meredith would trade it for anything else.

Scottie Scheffler’s second FedEx Cup title capped a season defined by consistency and resilience. From difficult starts to late surges and major milestones, he repeatedly found a way to stay in contention. His message about being proud of “fighting back” perhaps sums up his 2026 campaign better than any statistic could. And it also improved his standing in the Player of the Year debate.