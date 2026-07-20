‘Proud of the Way I Fought’: Bryson DeChambeau Gives Unapologetic Verdict on His Controversial Open Championship

First, Robert MacIntyre was unapologetic about his behaviour on the final round, saying it’s “a part of my DNA”, and now Bryson DeChambeau is for the way his Open Championship went. He entered Royal Birkdale last week under pressure after missing the cut in the previous three majors. Despite doubts and a controversial two-stroke penalty in the second round, the two-time U.S. Open champion managed a good position on the leaderboard. Having refused to speak to the media all week, even after Sir Nick Faldo and Rory McIlroy criticized him for “zero strategy” and his two-stroke penalty, respectively, DeChambeau has finally addressed his time in the tournament.

“A lot of ups and downs this week, to say the least,” he wrote on Instagram. “But I’m proud of the way I fought through it. Thank you to all my supporters for carrying me through.”

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And he should be proud. Before the tournament, three-time PGA Tour winner Johnson Wagner had confidently predicted on the 5 Clubs podcast that DeChambeau would miss the cut. On top of that, golf legend Sir Nick Faldo also questioned whether the two-time U.S. Open champion’s strategy could succeed on links courses. DeChambeau responded to them in the best way possible: with his clubs.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Kiwi Golfers Have Won a Major? 3 4 5 1 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

After an impressive opening round, he put himself among the leaders on the leaderboard. The 32-year-old even took a subtle swipe at Faldo’s criticism without ever mentioning Faldo’s name. This prompted the six-time major winner to come clean and clarify that he had lit a fire under the LIV Golf star to perform better.

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By the end of Friday, DeChambeau wasn’t just safely inside the cutline. The Californian was firmly in contention after rounds of 67 and 68. But his second round wasn’t without controversy. On the fifth hole, officials awarded DeChambeau a two-stroke penalty for allegedly improving his area of intended swing, despite the absence of clear video evidence and the officials being 20 metres behind him.

That ruling dropped him from one shot off the lead to a tie for fifth. The LIV Golf star strongly disputed the decision, reportedly threatening to withdraw and even recreating the shot to prove his case. The R&A, however, upheld the penalty, and DeChambeau chose to continue. While things didn’t go his way, it created an uproar.

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The incident sparked widespread support from his peers, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa, who were both playing in the major. McIlroy, however, took a different stance, leading to a brief, one-sided exchange that only intensified the spotlight on the controversy. DeChambeau closed with rounds of 69 and 72 to finish tied for 14th, capping off his best major performance of the season.

Looking ahead, the 32-year-old remained optimistic.

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“Onwards and upwards from here,” he added in the Instagram post.

He also congratulated the champion.

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“Congratulations to Ryan Fox on an incredible win,” he concluded.

Ryan Fox, of course, secured his maiden major title on Sunday. DeChambeau now shifts his focus back to LIV Golf, where he is expected to compete at LIV Golf United Kingdom at JCB Golf & Country Club from July 23–26. His future beyond this season remains one of the biggest storylines in the sport, with his current LIV contract set to expire at the end of the year.

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Naturally, where he plays next season remains to be seen. But for now, he has shown his complete support for LIV Golf, which is currently facing a funding issue.