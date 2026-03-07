Latest
Puerto Rico Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Md Saife Fida

Mar 7, 2026 | 7:15 AM EST

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The 18th Edition of the Puerto Rico Open is once again back at the Grand Reserve Golf Club (formerly Coco Beach Golf Club) in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, on March 5, 2026. As an opposing field event of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, there aren’t many notable players in the field, and the purse size is also significantly smaller compared to the API’s $20 million purse.

World #45 Michael Brennan is the highest-ranked player in the field. Brennan won in Utah last season and played 5 PGA Tour events this season before coming to the event. Former college players Luke Clanton, Gordon Sargent, and David Ford are also looking for a win. Joining them are European Ryder Cup star Rasmus Højgaard and two-time PGA Tour winner Nick Dunlap. However, much of the week’s buzz surrounds the sponsor exemptions, which include 18-year-old Blades Brown, John Daly II, and 17-year-old Miles Russell.

The 2026 Puerto Rico Open field offers a total prize purse of $4,000,000. The winner will take home $720,000, a standard 18% share for a full-field event, and the runner-up will receive $436,000. While 120 players started the week, the tournament features a 36-hole cut. And only the top 65 players (plus ties) qualify for the weekend to earn a portion of the prize money. 

The following table shows the complete prize money breakdown for each golfer at the Grand Reserve Golf Club:

1st$720,000
2nd$436,000
3rd$276,000
4th$196,000
5th$164,000
6th$145,000
7th$135,000
8th$125,000
9th$117,000
10th$109,000
11th$101,000
12th$93,000
13th$85,000
14th$77,000
15th$73,000
16th$69,000
17th$65,000
18th$61,000
19th$57,000
20th$53,000
21st$49,000.
22nd$45,000
23rd$41,800
24th$38,600
25th$35,400
26th$32,200
27th$31,000
28th$29,800
29th$28,600
30th$27,400
31st$26,200
32nd$25,000
33rd$23,800
34th$22,800
35th$21,800
36th$20,800
37th$19,800
38th$19,000
39th$18,200
40th$17,400
41st$16,600
42nd$15,800
43rd$15,000
44th$14,200
45th$13,400
46th$12,600
47th$11,800
48th$11,160
49th$10,600
50th$10,280
51st$10,040
52nd$9,800
53rd$9,640
54th$9,480
55th$9,400
56th$9,320
57th$9,240
58th$9,160
59th$9,080
60th$9,000
61st$8,920
62nd$8,840
63rd$8,760
64th$8,680
65th$8,600

But winning here offers much more than just cash. The winner receives 300 FedEx Cup points. This is a crucial advantage that can guarantee a place in the season-ending playoffs. They also get about 22 world ranking points to climb higher in the global standings. Most importantly, the champ gets a golden ticket to stay on the PGA Tour until 2028 (the benefits of winning a PGA Tour event) and an exemption into the Masters, the PGA Championship, and The Players.

So, it will be a fantastic chance for the struggling PGA Tour players to secure their spots when the rest of the premium field players are busy at Bay Hill.

Who could win the Puerto Rico Open 2026

The competition is boiling over with excitement even without the world’s top players’ presence on the field. After the second round, rookie Chandler Blanchet holds the lead at 13-under par. Blanchet, who missed the cut in his first five starts this year, posted 16 birdies over his first 36 holes. He started the event with a career-low 64. He shot a solid 67 and currently leads the field by 4 shots.

Blanchet is looking to come out on top at an event loaded with several up-and-comers. Former #1 amateur Gordon Sargent is lurking just behind in solo second place with a 9-under-par total.

John Daly II is making a significant impact. The University of Arkansas senior has lived up to the hype in his PGA Tour debut. After a solid opening 70, he fired a bogey-free 67 in the second round to sit at 7-under par (T7). And just like his father, he joked that he was too tired to practice anymore and was heading to the ‘beach to do absolutely nothing for the rest of the day’ after the first round.

18-year-old Blades Brown, who has already made some headlines earlier this year at the AmEx 2026, continues to amaze, sitting T3 at 8-under par. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Miles Russell once again successfully made the cut.

You can catch all the final round action on the Golf Channel this weekend. The third and fourth rounds will air from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

