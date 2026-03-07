Puerto Rico Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 18th Edition of the Puerto Rico Open is once again back at the Grand Reserve Golf Club (formerly Coco Beach Golf Club) in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, on March 5, 2026. As an opposing field event of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, there aren’t many notable players in the field, and the purse size is also significantly smaller compared to the API’s $20 million purse.

World #45 Michael Brennan is the highest-ranked player in the field. Brennan won in Utah last season and played 5 PGA Tour events this season before coming to the event. Former college players Luke Clanton, Gordon Sargent, and David Ford are also looking for a win. Joining them are European Ryder Cup star Rasmus Højgaard and two-time PGA Tour winner Nick Dunlap. However, much of the week’s buzz surrounds the sponsor exemptions, which include 18-year-old Blades Brown, John Daly II, and 17-year-old Miles Russell.

The 2026 Puerto Rico Open field offers a total prize purse of $4,000,000. The winner will take home $720,000, a standard 18% share for a full-field event, and the runner-up will receive $436,000. While 120 players started the week, the tournament features a 36-hole cut. And only the top 65 players (plus ties) qualify for the weekend to earn a portion of the prize money.

The following table shows the complete prize money breakdown for each golfer at the Grand Reserve Golf Club:

1st $720,000 2nd $436,000 3rd $276,000 4th $196,000 5th $164,000 6th $145,000 7th $135,000 8th $125,000 9th $117,000 10th $109,000 11th $101,000 12th $93,000 13th $85,000 14th $77,000 15th $73,000 16th $69,000 17th $65,000 18th $61,000 19th $57,000 20th $53,000 21st $49,000. 22nd $45,000 23rd $41,800 24th $38,600 25th $35,400 26th $32,200 27th $31,000 28th $29,800 29th $28,600 30th $27,400 31st $26,200 32nd $25,000 33rd $23,800 34th $22,800 35th $21,800 36th $20,800 37th $19,800 38th $19,000 39th $18,200 40th $17,400 41st $16,600 42nd $15,800 43rd $15,000 44th $14,200 45th $13,400 46th $12,600 47th $11,800 48th $11,160 49th $10,600 50th $10,280 51st $10,040 52nd $9,800 53rd $9,640 54th $9,480 55th $9,400 56th $9,320 57th $9,240 58th $9,160 59th $9,080 60th $9,000 61st $8,920 62nd $8,840 63rd $8,760 64th $8,680 65th $8,600

But winning here offers much more than just cash. The winner receives 300 FedEx Cup points. This is a crucial advantage that can guarantee a place in the season-ending playoffs. They also get about 22 world ranking points to climb higher in the global standings. Most importantly, the champ gets a golden ticket to stay on the PGA Tour until 2028 (the benefits of winning a PGA Tour event) and an exemption into the Masters, the PGA Championship, and The Players.

So, it will be a fantastic chance for the struggling PGA Tour players to secure their spots when the rest of the premium field players are busy at Bay Hill.

Who could win the Puerto Rico Open 2026

The competition is boiling over with excitement even without the world’s top players’ presence on the field. After the second round, rookie Chandler Blanchet holds the lead at 13-under par. Blanchet, who missed the cut in his first five starts this year, posted 16 birdies over his first 36 holes. He started the event with a career-low 64. He shot a solid 67 and currently leads the field by 4 shots.

Blanchet is looking to come out on top at an event loaded with several up-and-comers. Former #1 amateur Gordon Sargent is lurking just behind in solo second place with a 9-under-par total.

John Daly II is making a significant impact. The University of Arkansas senior has lived up to the hype in his PGA Tour debut. After a solid opening 70, he fired a bogey-free 67 in the second round to sit at 7-under par (T7). And just like his father, he joked that he was too tired to practice anymore and was heading to the ‘beach to do absolutely nothing for the rest of the day’ after the first round.

18-year-old Blades Brown, who has already made some headlines earlier this year at the AmEx 2026, continues to amaze, sitting T3 at 8-under par. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Miles Russell once again successfully made the cut.

You can catch all the final round action on the Golf Channel this weekend. The third and fourth rounds will air from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time.