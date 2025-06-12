‘Punched in the Face’: Dentist Playing in the U.S. Open Gets Reality Check After Single Round at Oakmont

Matthew Vogt completed the Wine Valley Golf Tournament at eight under par to earn a spot in a major for the first time. Sure, he is not the biggest attraction at the 2025 U.S. Open, but everything is still something akin to a “pipe dream” for him. Ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open, an emotional Vogt said of playing near his hometown, “I try not to even pay attention to it because I knew that it was an absolute pipe dream to get here.” The only stain on his happiness stems from his rather poor start at Oakmont, which Vogt believes is akin to getting “punched in the face.”

After finishing his first round at Oakmont for the 2025 U.S. Open, Matthew Vogt discussed his on-course scores and the difficulty he faced. During a post-round press conference, Vogt first talked about his day at Oakmont: “You just get behind the eight ball here, and honestly your head starts spinning. That’s what it feels like, your head starts spinning out here, and it just gets away from you.” Of course, the trouble started with his tee shot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Matthew Vogt’s troubles at Oakmont started with his tee shot on the 484-yard par-4. He hit the ball hard, sending it 337 yards, but it veered sharply left. He found it in the rough on the far side of the adjacent 9th hole, well beyond the rough and bunkers. This left him with a full wedge shot to the middle of the 1st fairway, 171 yards from the 1st green. He eventually finished the opening round 12 over par and ranked 152nd in the field.

Matthew Vogt replied wryly, “My goodness, honestly, I came in with such optimism for this golf course, but it is so hard. It’s just so, so hard. I’d say in the moment you feel like you get punched in the face, but ultimately, yeah, I’d say it was fun.” Of course, he has stats to back up his claims. In driving distance during the opening round, Vogt ranked T152 with an average of 297.7 yards. His accuracy off the tee was less impressive, hitting only 6 out of 14 fairways, which translates to a 43.00% success rate, placing him T101. Additionally, he managed to hit 6 out of 18 greens in regulation, resulting in a 33.00% rate and a T136 ranking. His self-criticism is certainly valid.

However, whatever the result may be, Matthew Vogt’s journey to this point has been nothing short of inspiring, especially considering the recent tragedy.

Matthew Vogt’s journey at Oakmont Country Club came after a tragedy

Matthew Vogt’s journey to the U.S. Open has been both personal and poignant. Growing up just 30 minutes from Oakmont, he spent five seasons caddying there and played in his first U.S. Amateur in 2021. Following the recent loss of his father to colon cancer, Vogt felt an added weight on his shoulders as he aimed to compete alongside the world’s best on Father’s Day weekend. “Oakmont and Pittsburgh mean so much to me,” he said. “Just to be a part of the U.S. Open at Oakmont… it’s a dream come true.” Despite the odds—only 16 out of 10,202 registrants advanced—Vogt’s determination shone through, showcasing his resilience and commitment to the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vogt’s path has been unconventional. After stepping away from Butler University’s golf team in 2011, he focused on his studies in biology and pursued a career in dentistry, always expressing a desire to help others. However, the call of golf never faded. In 2018, he re-dedicated himself to the sport, honing his skills through long-drive competitions. His hard work culminated in a remarkable performance at the final qualifier, where he clinched medalist honors, overcoming challenges with a mix of determination and emotion. “The culmination of accomplishing something that I’ve only dreamed of… and the emotion of the recent passing of my father,” he reflected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel) Expand Post

Vogt’s experience as a caddie at Oakmont provided him with invaluable insights into the game, allowing him to play the course more than any other competitor. He fondly recalled, “Getting to walk that golf course, getting to carry the bags with some very great golfers… it’s just so special.” Sure, he may not head out to the weekend at the 2025 U.S. Open, but he will return with a bag of memories. Do you feel proud of Matthew Vogt’s journey?