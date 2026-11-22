When the 1999 Ryder Cup arrived in September, Payne Stewart returned after missing the previous two editions, while Davis Love III prepared to compete in his fourth. The Americans had lost the previous two contests and desperately wanted to reclaim the trophy. U.S. captain Ben Crenshaw knew he needed to find the right partnerships to turn his team’s fortunes around. So, he made a decision!

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Crenshaw paired the veteran Stewart with Love in the very first session of the tournament: Friday morning foursomes alternate shots. What unfolded next would end up altering Davis Love III’s perspective on how to approach the Ryder Cup, or any team event, including the Presidents Cup. Speaking to Jake Morrow during an interview on Fully Equipped, Love III recalled the very moment he accepted the change.

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“Payne Stewart, in 99, we played a match together,” Love said, lamenting he got to do so only once. “I think he was like, ‘You’re going to stick me with Davis? I need somebody that can get fired up.’ He came to me, and he said, ‘Look, I need to see some passion out of you.’ He literally punched me in the chest. I tried to bubble up, and we were hanging in there, and I wasn’t helping him quite enough.”

The physical gesture, combined with Stewart’s demand for passion, became a turning point in how Love approached team competition.

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“He hit in the fairway on the 17th hole where Justin Leonard made the putt. He hit it in the fairway, and I hit it in the bunker. I went up to him. I grabbed him. I said, ‘You get it anywhere on the green, and I’m gonna make it.’ And so he got it on the green, and I made like a 10-footer or something, and he came up and just … He goes, ‘That’s what I’m talking about.’

“He got me to get out of my quiet little bubble and be passionate. And it really has helped me ever since, especially in the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup, and as being a captain, that hey, you know, we need to fit in with our teammate, whoever it is, the one guy or the whole team. We need to be a part of the team. And we need to show that we care and are passionate.”

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Taking Stewart’s lesson to heart, Davis Love III went on to captain the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2012 and 2016 before leading the American side at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

In any case, the pair went on to halve their 1999 match against Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Padraig Harrington, earning half a point apiece. However, the U.S. struggled over the first two days and entered Sunday’s singles trailing 10–6. No team had ever overturned a four-point deficit on the final day, but the Americans mounted a remarkable comeback, winning the first six singles matches.

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Davis Love III led the charge with a commanding 6 & 5 victory over Jean van de Velde. Justin Leonard eventually sealed the U.S. team’s 14½–13½ victory with a dramatic 45-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, halving his match against José María Olazábal. The Americans had reclaimed the trophy, but tragedy soon overshadowed their triumph.

Davis Love III remembered Payne Stewart after tragic death

Just 29 days after helping Team US win the Ryder Cup, Payne Stewart tragically died in a plane crash on October 25. The two-time U.S. Open champion was among six people killed when a Learjet crashed in South Dakota. His death came just days before the Tour Championship, leaving players and officials mourning the loss of one of golf’s most beloved figures.

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Among those deeply affected was Davis Love III, who had shared the course with Stewart and considered him a close friend. Ahead of the 1999 Tour Championship, Love questioned whether the tournament should even go ahead, admitting that competing so soon after the tragedy felt strange.

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“It doesn’t feel right grinding it out on the range. It doesn’t feel right laughing in the fairways,” he said.

However, after meeting fellow players at Champions Golf Club, Love realized that playing could be a fitting tribute to Stewart. He recalled their Ryder Cup partnership and how Stewart taught him to channel his passion and nervousness into his game.

“I thanked Payne twice that day for what he taught me during that match,” Love said.

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Although Payne Stewart may have been taken too soon, he left Davis Love III with an invaluable lesson that would shape Love’s approach to golf for years to come.