‘Punished Pretty Severely’: Scottie Scheffler Sounds Alarm on Threat Awaiting Golfers at the Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament 2026 tees off this week with Scottie Scheffler carrying a two-year winning streak into Muirfield Village. No doubt securing a three-peat will be on his mind, but the course is going to come with its own set of challenges. However, as someone whose strokes-gained total leads the entire Tour, Scheffler will be embracing the difficulty. When asked about what he enjoys about playing in hard tests [which Murfield could be], Scheffler had a very analytical response.

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“If you hit great shots, you get rewarded for it, and if you start hitting poor shots, you’re going to be punished pretty severely, especially when you look at some of the shorter holes out here like 3 and 14,” Scottie Scheffler said.

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That warning is grounded in real data. Hole 14, a 360-yard par-4, averages 4.098. Hole 3, at 392 yards, averages 4.059.

He also mentioned that there were no bailouts on Holes 12, a 180-yard par-3, which still averages 3.149 and ranks 7th hardest on the course. While these are challenging, it is hole 18 that poses a big question in front of the best.

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No. 18 is the toughest hole on the course, averaging 4.247, the fifth-hardest hole on the PGA Tour since 2017. Fairway accuracy there has slid from 68 percent in 2010 to 55 percent in 2024. Founder Jack Nicklaus put the course through reconstruction in 2020. With the change in accuracy stats, it is clear that some things did change after the reconstruction, which took only 59 days to complete.

While it is tough to maintain accuracy off the tee, it is usually rewarded on the course. PGA Tour data shows that players benefit almost twice as much from attacking from the fairway, where greens in regulation rise to 61%

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Nicklaus called the 2020 reconstruction his “last bite of the apple,” lengthening holes and recontouring greens to remove the safe plays that still existed.

Imago May 11, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Scottie Scheffler during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

Notably, Scottie Scheffler isn’t the only one with that POV, though. Rory McIlroy arrived at the same conclusion from a different angle.

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“For being such a long golf course, I feel like it takes driver out of my hand a lot. The fairways pinch in right around the spots where I would be finishing driver. So it’s frustrated me in a way that I feel like my biggest weapon is in some way neutralized here,” said McIlroy.

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Interestingly, for the 29-year-old, this week has its own significance. Scheffler now arrives chasing what only Tiger Woods has done: three straight Memorial titles. Woods won in 1999, 2000, and 2001. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler won in 2024 at -8 and defended in 2025 at -10.

“The last two years don’t mean much when you stand on the first tee, but this is a golf course I’ve had some success at,” Scheffler said during the press conference. “This will be a cool place to be able to accomplish something like winning the same tournament three years in a row, especially with it being Jack’s Place, and I’m looking forward to getting out there this week.”

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His Strokes Gained for 2026: Total sits at 2.221, first on tour. His Strokes Gained: Approach over his last five starts has risen to 0.900, well above his season average of 0.521. Recent results add context. He finished third at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at -25, second at the Cadillac Championship at -13, and second at the Masters at -11.

One thing is sure: the course will not be easy to crack, and a three-peat for Scottie Scheffler will not be a cakewalk, but Scheffler has the mental advantage.

Scottie Scheffler’s mental edge might be the biggest weapon of all

Scheffler certainly has a chance to make history at the course, which is not an easy one to play on. Outside of the Majors, Murfield was ranked the second most difficult course on the PGA Tour in 2025. But Scheffler seems to be aware of what he is walking into.

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“I think when you look at this golf course specifically, you have to have a lot of commitment to your shots,” he said. “There’s certain holes where there’s nowhere to bail out.”

Hole 9 is the clearest example he gave. “If they put the pin on the right side, you can’t miss short because there’s water and you can’t miss long because then you’re chipping straight downhill to the water.”

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Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler credits that mental clarity for his record here. “Over the years here, I’ve done a really good job of being committed to what I’m trying to do,” he said.

With two wins in a row at this course, he certainly can back what he is saying about his mentality. The gruelling challenge that is this course would require him to dig deep and focus on his ability to complete the three-peat.

He also made a broader point about why golf is so hard to call. “You can be the guy who hits it the furthest and hits it the straightest, but you got to figure out a way to get that ball in the hole.” At Muirfield Village, that part of the game gets exposed faster than most places on Tour.