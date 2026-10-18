“Puts Too Much Into Their Heads”: Tiger Woods’ Ex-Coach Slams Modern Golf Technology for Overcomplicating the Game

Tiger Woods’ former coach Butch Harmon has a message for today’s golf instructors: don’t rely too much on numbers. He believes modern golf instruction depends too heavily on launch monitors and other technology.

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Harmon shared his views on Golf Digest’s The Real Deal podcast in an episode. He is not against technology. Butch Harmon believes coaches should use data to support their judgment, not replace it. Harmon also explained that not every golfer responds to data in the same way. He believes numbers help some players but can distract others from their natural feel for the game.

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“Players that are very analytical like it,” he said. “The players that are just natural feel players, I think it puts too much into their head that they don’t need to think about.”

His sharper criticism is aimed at teachers. “I think the modern teacher has lost the ability to watch the ball,” Harmon said. “They rely everything on technology. They rely everything on TrackMan and numbers and this and that.”

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He wants coaches to give players an answer instead. “Well, tell the guy what he’s doing wrong,” he said. That is Harmon’s opinion from decades of teaching, not a research finding.

To make his point, Harmon told a story about his father. Claude Harmon Sr. won the 1948 Masters. Asked what his father would say about launch monitors, Harmon said he could “paraphrase it pretty good.” What follows is Harmon’s imagined version of his father’s reply, not a recorded statement.

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A launch monitor is a device that tracks the club and ball when a golfer hits a shot. It measures details such as clubhead speed, ball speed, and launch angle. It can also calculate how far the ball travels. Some systems track the club’s movement at impact, including its path toward the ball.

As Harmon explained, a coach might use this data to say that a swing is “three degrees from the inside.” These numbers can help explain what happened during a shot. However, Harmon believes coaches should also use their eyes and experience to understand the problem and help the golfer fix it.

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“It’s a math contest. It’s spitting out numbers,” he said. “That machine has no idea what’s going through your body on the back nine on Sunday with the adrenaline rushing.”

The point is that a launch monitor can measure a swing but cannot feel the nerves that come with a late tournament lead.

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Harmon said he often hears that he’s “old school” and against technology. He rejects that. “We use technology in all my golf schools, all over the world,” he said. Golf Digest reports that he uses launch monitors and video in every school he runs.

He still values the numbers where they help, especially when players switch equipment. “I use it a lot when my guys change equipment,” he said. “If they change drivers, change balls and stuff, we use that. So it has a great ability to help. But I don’t think that’s the only thing.”

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That is consistent with his history. In 2014, he chose Foresight Sports’ GC2 launch monitor for his schools, calling it “far and away the best we’ve ever used.”

Harmon’s views carry weight because of his résumé. He coached Woods from 1993 to 2004. In that span, Woods won eight majors and 34 PGA Tour titles.

Harmon credits his eyes for his results. “I think one of the reasons I’ve had so much success, I’ve got a good eye,” he said. “I see things that other people don’t see.”

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His record does not prove that today’s coaches are wrong. It does explain why many golfers listen when he talks about teaching.

The argument is not data versus no data. It is about what comes first. Harmon says too many instructors look at a phone before they look at the swing and the ball.

He ended on a note that sums up his stance. “I like technology,” Harmon said. “Analytics have taken over every sport. There’s no doubt about that. It’s just a matter of time.”

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The question for coaches now is whether the numbers will sharpen their eyes or replace them entirely.