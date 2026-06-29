‘Putting People in Great Danger’: Donald Trump Sounds Alarm Before Unveiling Bold Major Championship Plan

Trump believes a historic D.C. golf course can host the U.S. Open—if he can fix its crumbling infrastructure. For months, he has criticized the century-old, 220-acre East Potomac Golf Links for major issues—poor course conditions, deferred maintenance, layout and drainage, and safety and obsolescence—calling it “dilapidated,” “virtually unplayable,” and a “very dangerous and outdated Golf Course,” while considering its redevelopment. On Sunday, he announced in a lengthy post on X that he is finally taking the next step toward turning that vision into reality.

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“It was determined that, on this fantastic site, with water and unparalleled views of D.C.’s Monuments, we will build one of the greatest golf courses anywhere in the world, which, importantly, will also be made available to the public.”

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The President’s update came after he toured the course earlier in the day alongside Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio and son, Gavin. With big ambitions for the course, which sits along the Potomac River, Donald Trump went off on the dangers of letting people on it.

“When completed, this course will have the ability to host major golf tournaments, including The U.S. Open, The Ryder Cup, The PGA Championship, and other top PGA Tour events. Many of the trees are badly damaged from years of neglect, putting people in great danger from falling branches and the trees falling themselves.

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“The sprinkler system is gone, there is no filtration, and the remaining sprinklers are incapable of even doing 10% of what is needed. The grass is largely dead, the greens are virtually unplayable, and the Course is in very poor general condition… We have determined that this location can bring tremendous success and prestige back to Washington, D.C.”

The National Links Trust (NLT), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is accountable for managing the course. During Trump’s first term in 2020, the National Park Service (NPS) awarded NLT a 50-year lease to operate and renovate D.C.’s three public golf courses: Langston, Rock Creek, and East Potomac Golf Links. But on December 31, 2025, the Trump administration terminated the lease.

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In May 2026, however, the two parties reached an agreement, allowing the organization to continue ​operating the course. Regardless, the renovated East Potomac Golf Links is part of a larger push from the Trump administration to remake the capital. In his post on Sunday, Trump added that the work on the historic golf course will begin on September 1 and will be “built through the Department of the Interior.”

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However, the golf course wasn’t his only focus.

President Donald Trump claims the Reflecting Pool is in full use

The National Mall Reflecting Pool underwent a major renovation earlier this year as part of preparations for America’s 250th anniversary. It meant resurfacing the pool, repairing long-standing leaks, applying a new blue polyurea coating, and installing a nanobubbler filtration system. However, after the pool got refilled in early June, it experienced peeling of the blue coating and a significant algae bloom.

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President Trump later attributed those issues to vandalism, claiming the liner had been deliberately damaged. In his Truth Social post, Trump said the Reflecting Pool is now “in full use” despite the alleged damage. He accused “Criminal, Radical Left Vandals” of cutting through the “very expensive and strong waterproof padding, in the color of American Flag Blue.”

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And he also said the pool had been “100% free of leaks” before the incident.

From the looks of things, Trump is adamant about giving everything around the national capital a facelift. But only time will tell whether the renovated golf course will really attract major golf tournaments.