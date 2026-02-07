Qatar Masters 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Qatar Masters is back in the spotlight for 2026, and this time, elites like Patrick Reed, Nacho Elvira, Jayden Schaper, and others are making the headlines. But it’s not just the stars; the money is doing some talking, too. After two seasons of relative stability, the tournament returns with a bigger financial pull. The event which will be held at the Doha GC, Doha, Qatar, from February 5 to February 8, 2026, offers bigger and better rewards.

Prize money and winner’s payout at the Qatar Masters 2026

The prize pool at the Qatar Masters 2026 is $2,750,000. For a very long time, it had been $2,500,000. However, the number has gone up by $25,000 this time. Of this, the winner’s payout is $467,500. It’s the same standard 17% payout, as is the case with most DP World Tour events.

While the winner takes out the biggest check, there’s plenty for the others as well. The runner-up will get $302,500, while the third position finisher will collect $172,150. Others who make the cut at the event after the first two rounds will be compensated based on the following Qatar Masters 2026 prize money breakdown table:

Position Prize Money 1 $467,500 2 $302,500 3 $172,150 4 $137,500 5 $116,600 6 $96,250 7 $82,500 8 $68,750 9 $61,600 10 $55,000 11 $50,600 12 $47,300 13 $44,275 14 $42,075 15 $40,425 16 $38,775 17 $37,125 18 $35,475 19 $34,100 20 $33,000 21 $31,900 22 $31,075 23 $30,250 24 $29,425 25 $28,600 26 $27,775 27 $26,950 28 $26,125 29 $25,300 30 $24,475 31 $23,650 32 $22,825 33 $22,000 34 $21,175 35 $20,350 36 $19,525 37 $18,975 38 $18,425 39 $17,875 40 $17,325 41 $16,775 42 $16,225 43 $15,675 44 $15,125 45 $14,575 46 $14,025 47 $13,475 48 $12,925 49 $12,375 50 $11,825 51 $11,275 52 $10,725 53 $10,175 54 $9,625 55 $9,350 56 $9,075 57 $8,800 58 $8,525 59 $8,250 60 $7,975 61 $7,700 62 $7,425 63 $7,150 64 $6,875 65 $6,600

Although the financial rewards may seem like the biggest benefits, there are many more perks up for grabs at the $2.75 million event.

Race to Dubai Ranking points and OWGR points available

There are 3,500 R2DR points and 121.74787 OWGR points available for the event. The winner will collect 585 R2DR points and approximately 20.93974 OWGR points. These R2DR points are important to unlock more financial perks from the season-long Race to Dubai. Those who make it in the top-70 before the Play-Offs will get to play the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. And those in the top-50 after the first Play-Offs event will be eligible for the DP World Tour Championship finale event.

These two Play-Off events unlock $19 million in prize money and a $6 million bonus pool distributed among the top-ranked individuals in the R2DR leaderboard.

The OWGR has rated the field’s strength to be 121.74787. The winner is awarded 17.20% of the points (20.93974), and the runner-up gets 12.56384 points (10.32%). However, these are just projections. It is important to remember that the final OWGR scores may change based on the number of golfers who make the cut.

The Qatar Masters 2026 field

The Qatar Masters 2026 features a 144-player field at Doha Golf Club. It is headlined by major winner Patrick Reed and a mix of DP World Tour regulars and recent champions. These 144 golfers collide to make the cut after the first two rounds to try to make their way to the leaderboard and get the biggest share of the available perks.

Reed is one of the biggest names on the field. After leaving LIV Golf, the 2018 Masters champion decided to make his way back on the PGA Tour by winning a card through the DP World Tour. Therefore, he is playing regularly on the tour this season. After a win at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, he is also leading at the Qatar Masters. While he will aims to win, many others pose a threat to his ambitions.

Another reputed performer in the field is Jayden Schaper. The South African pro has already won two events in the 2026 campaign. These came at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Additionally, he finished T2 at the 2026 Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player and T4 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Other recent winners from the 2026 campaign, like David Puig and Nacho Elvira, are also part of the field at the Qatar Masters 2026. With such a competitive field, it will be exciting to see who comes out at the top after the regulation rounds are over.