‘Quite Proud of Myself’: Jenny Shin Cannot Control Her Tears as She Breaks 10-Year-Long Winless Curse

From Thursday onward, Jenny Shin gave everyone a glimpse of how the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open would unfold. The 33-year-old remained in control throughout, holding onto the lead from the opening day all the way through Sunday. Her consistency ultimately paid off, as Shin secured the women’s Scottish Open title with a 9-under. Yet, moments after sinking her final putt, the South Korean struggled to hold back her emotions.

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“A celebration over 10 years in the making 🍾🥹,” Golf Channel posted on X alongside a clip of the moment. “Jenny Shin is an LPGA winner again at long last 🏆.”

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Jenny Shin shared emotional embraces with her caddie and other team members in the clip as celebrations erupted around her. Spectators doused the newly crowned champion with bottles of water; a bottle of champagne also joined the festivities. Meanwhile, the unmistakable sound of bagpipes filled the air in the background.

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Amid the chaos and jubilation, Shin embraced another team member, and the magnitude of the moment finally seemed to sink in. Tears began streaming down her cheeks as she took in the achievement of winning the Scottish Open. It was more than a win for the South Korean. Instead, it was a testament to the fact that she still has what it takes.

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The last time she won an LPGA tournament was all the way back in 2016, when she won the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. And just this season, the 33-year-old has missed five cuts, with two of them coming in her last three events. Considering this, breaking a 10-year-long drought and bouncing back with a win should make the victory all the more emotional.

“My first win didn’t really feel like a win at the time,” she said during the press conference. “I didn’t feel like I deserved it. But this one definitely feels a lot different. This one feels like I earned it. I worked hard for it. I started working with my putting coach four years ago, and he asked me what my goal was.

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“I said I needed to win before I retire. So I had been wanting it so badly in the last four years. I’m very, very excited.”

Shin was the co-leader at Dundonald Links at the end of Friday, alongside American Lauren Coughlin, at 6-under. However, Day 2 had already put her well ahead of most of the field. She finished the second round at the top of the leaderboard with a five-stroke lead. Round three, however, saw a drop in performance as she shot a 1-under-par 71.

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Despite that, Shin held on to the No. 1 spot. Come Sunday, things had gone from bad to worse. The South Korean made three bogeys in a row on the 6th, 7th, and 8th holes, jeopardizing her position in the event. Although she rallied back with two birdies, two more bogeys followed, including one on the last hole, as she finished with a 3-over-par 75.

Yet, the victory was hers.

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“I feel like I’ve done everything wrong, just wasn’t hitting it like I was the last three days and was hitting it into bunkers [and] bushes, and it wasn’t fun,” Jenny Shin said about her last round. “With the three bogeys in a row, I thought, Oh, boy, I don’t know where this is going to go. But yeah, I hung in there, and so I’m quite proud of myself. Very happy.”

In the end, however, the event turned out well for her, as she won the lion’s share of the $2 million purse. Fellow South Korean A. Lim Kim took the second spot, and the third went to Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn.