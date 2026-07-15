R&A CEO Opens Door to Fresh Rollback Debate as PGA Tour Changes Course

Golf’s distance debate has persisted ever since the USGA and the R&A announced their golf ball rollback plans in December 2023. Initially, the plan was to implement it at the professional level at the start of 2028. For local players and avid golfers, it would have come into effect in 2030. But as the date drew near, the governing bodies issued a joint statement in June 2026. The statement confirmed that the rollback rule will now have a single-dated implementation in 2030. Now, R&A CEO Mark Darbon has come clean on why the decision was made and the plans for the future.

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“Firstly, we as the governing bodies went out to the industry and asked for their perspectives on the dates under which we implement the new ODS standard, and specifically we asked a question around whether the industry would prefer a model that saw a single-dated implementation in 2030 versus the dates that were part of the original implementation, which included elite game in ’28 and the rest of the game in ’30,” he said in a press conference ahead of the Open. “The feedback was pretty clear. It wasn’t unanimous, but there was a clear majority, a preference for the move to 2030. So we’ve confirmed that back to the industry.

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“I think the other thing that’s happened is there’s been a lot of, I’d say, really transparent and collaborative dialogue with other stakeholders, the tours, and more recently with a number of players themselves. It’s of no surprise to anyone that not everyone is aligned behind the decision that was made in December 2023, and having heard the feedback from the industry, I think it would be remiss of us not to take some time to explore some of the other alternatives that may exist, particularly given that there’s clearly been a bit of change in the position of the PGA TOUR and its players, an openness to look at some model local rules.”

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Both governing bodies had announced a proposal to raise the swing speed used in golf‑ball testing under the ODS from 120 mph to 125 mph. This would have kept the distance limit at 317 yards. Industry reports state that this would have reduced drives by roughly 9 to 11 yards for top PGA Tour players and by 5 to 7 yards for LPGA players. The decision came in response to the need to address course-length challenges.

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Because of the steadily increasing driving yards, courses began to fall short. While some courses have had their designs revamped to increase yardage, this is not possible in all cases. Therefore, reducing driving distance through the golf rollback became essential.

Imago SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND, 20260715 Mark Darbon, CEO of the R&A, during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on Wednesday ahead of the British Open in Southport. SOUTHPORT ENGLAND x1019x *** SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND, July 15, 2026 Mark Darbon, the new CEO of the R A, during a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the British Open in Southport SOUTHPORT ENGLAND x1019x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxSWExFIN Copyright: xChristerxHöglund/TTx BEFORE THE BRITISH OPEN

However, many professionals criticized it, including veteran Adam Scott. He believes that, besides the distance, multiple factors need to be addressed. According to him, rollback alone will not achieve the outcome the governing bodies want.

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Jack Nicklaus reflected on the same at the Memorial Tournament 2026:

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“I keep saying, it’s like throwing a deck chair off the Titanic. It’s not very much.”

At the same event, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said, “I think when you look at the golf ball rollback, when you start moving it back only 8 yards, not only does it disproportionately affect certain players, where you have some guys who it won’t affect at all, and some guys where it will affect 15 to 20 yards, I think creates some issues within our game when you start changing the rules.”

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The PGA Tour also does not support the idea upfront. When asked about it by Golfweek at the 2026 Travelers Championship, Brian Rolapp said:

“I think we had a really good meeting at the Memorial with the R&A, USGA. I think they have a profound responsibility for the rules of the game, for amateurs and professionals,” he said. “And I think they heard our point of view, and they heard, more importantly, the point of view of our members, which resulted in the announcement last week, which I think is really helpful.”

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This shows that the USGA and the R&A are now more considerate of professionals’ views. Now that the new timeline is 2030, they have even more time to communicate with different stakeholders.

Apart from the distance and golf rollback issues, Darbon also discussed possible changes at the 2026 Open Championship.

Mark Darbon on tee time changes for the final round at the Open

England will play Argentina in the semifinals today to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup final. A reporter asked Darbon what the R&A will do if England is successful today and plays the final on Sunday.

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“I’m an England football fan, so it would be a great problem to have. But I guess also, because I’m an England football fan, we should also wait to see how the semifinal goes before we get too far ahead,” he said. “Of course, in the background, we’ve been doing a lot of thinking about this.”

He clarified that there is a very low chance of a clash. According to the tee times, players will sink the final putt by around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday. This leaves enough room for even a three-hole playoff. Therefore, there are no plans to alter anything at the moment. However, he revealed that the R&A will monitor things and make a final decision only after the semifinals.