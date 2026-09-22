R&A Puts LIV Golf’s 2027 Open Qualification on Hold Ahead of St Andrews

LIV Golf’s path to St. Andrews just narrowed. For a while, it looked like the breakaway league could rebrand and get a fresh start in 2027. Instead, the league faces a roadblock from one of the most cooperative partners.

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The R&A created a direct Open Championship exemption for LIV Golf players based on end-of-June individual standings. But now it has put that courtesy on hold, leaving the LIV players’ pathway to St. Andrews in danger.

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Golf writer Bob Harig broke the news first, noting that The Open has released the full exemption categories, but it includes no fresh LIV pathway this time around.

The R&A released a statement on the decision, clarifying the reason for the hold: “The exemption for the LIV Golf Order of Merit remains under review until the 2027 LIV Golf schedule is confirmed.”

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The statement came as the R&A released its qualification criteria and the names of players for the 156th Open at St. Andrews, including details of every Open Qualifying Series venue.

That being said, for LIV it is an unpredictable set of times. Since 2025, the R&A has offered LIV’s top finishers not already exempt a direct route into the Open through the league’s individual standings. Its absence now marks the first real pullback from a major that considered itself LIV’s most cooperative partner.

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The timing naturally explains the caution. LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 8, 2026, listing liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion against assets of $100 million to $500 million. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolled the league for five years, confirmed it would not fund LIV beyond the season. Several days after the filing, the biggest stars, like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, remain the league’s largest individual creditors.

While the league says it intends to relaunch as LIV 2.0, backed by BC Partners, it has not confirmed next season’s calendar. Moreover, there is no confirmed ownership structure and no certainty regarding which players will even be part of the new league. Naturally, the governing officials appear unwilling to create an exemption category around standings that may not exist in its current form.

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That uncertainty is also showing up in how LIV’s own players are talking about next year. At the BMW PGA Championship, they asked Joaquin Niemann, the league’s most successful competitor with nine wins, if he had committed to LIV 2.0. His answer left little doubt about where things stand.

“No, nothing yet,” he said.

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Moreover, he confirmed he skipped LIV CEO Greg Norman’s latest weekly call with the players, saying he preferred to stay focused on his tournament schedule. Asked directly about the league’s restructuring, he added,

“I have no idea. I mean, I wish to say something, but I have no idea.”

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And he’s not alone in that sentiment. Jon Rahm struck a similarly non-committal tone the same week, saying only that he remains more than willing to fulfill his existing LIV 1.0 contract while declining to address 2027.

Setting that aside, players who still hope to reach St Andrews without a major exemption face considerably narrowed options. For one, they can still enter through the Open Qualifying Series, which spans 13 events outside the French Open and Scottish Open across multiple tours, or through positions in the world rankings. Besides that, LIV players can also consider Regional Qualifying and Final Qualifying to win a spot.

For now, the other three majors haven’t addressed the situation yet. The USGA was the only body with a standing LIV exemption that guaranteed spots at the U.S. Open through 2026. They have not addressed updates for the next year yet. As for Augusta National and PGA of America, they never created a formal LIV pathway; instead, they relied on invitations that have gone only to selected players in recent years.

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With LIV’s bankruptcy proceedings still unfolding and the 2027 schedule unconfirmed, the R&A’s wait-and-see approach could shape how other majors handle the league next season.