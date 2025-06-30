brand-logo
R&A to Take Over 77-Year PGA Tour Tradition Jay Monahan & Co. Have Axed From 2026

ByShiffa Jeelani

Jun 30, 2025 | 10:08 AM EDT

In a move that’s both nostalgic and forward-thinking, The R&A has announced the debut of a Last-Chance Qualifier for The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale, reviving a 77-year-old tradition that the PGA Tour plans to eliminate in 2026: Monday qualifiers. The new format, set for Monday, 13 July 2026, offers up to 12 players one final shot to secure a place in golf’s original major. It’s a winner-takes-all, 18-hole showdown on the storied Southport links, promising raw tension, drama, and the kind of underdog stories that fans crave.

The R&A’s decision comes as the PGA Tour moves away from traditional Monday qualifying. This updated format honors the spirit of the long-standing pathway while adapting it to suit the spectacle of The Open. It’s part of a broader fan-first push that includes the Heroes Classic, a celebration of past champions, and expanded fan engagement activities during Championship week.

“The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events,” said R&A Chief Executive Mark Darbon. “We’ve introduced new features that elevate the experience, particularly in the lead-up to the Championship.” With over 1.2 million ticket applications last year, it’s clear fans want more golf. The R&A is listening.

This is a developing story…

