R&A Chief Breaks Silence on Needed Change as Crucial Decisions Loom Over Golf’s Future

The R&A has never been shy about protecting the traditions of golf’s oldest major, but 2026 is shaping up to be a year where tradition meets transformation. From a new qualifying format to a golf ball rollback still searching for a firm date, R&A chief executive Mark Slumbers is making it clear that change is not just coming; it is already in motion.

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“We expect that to deliver real drama and excitement at the start of the week,” Slumbers said. “We think it creates an extra attraction that works for onsite attendees and for broadcasters but is delivered in a way that is in keeping with the rest of the championship.”

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The most immediate addition is the Last-Chance Qualifier, set for Monday of Open week at Royal Birkdale. Twelve players will compete over 18 holes for a single spot in the field. The format mirrors similar qualifying events at the US Open, where Monday qualifiers have long added a compelling storyline heading into the major week.

The Heroes Classic on Tuesday features Royal Birkdale winners Jordan Spieth and Padraig Harrington, reigning AIG Women’s Open champion Miyu Yamashita, G4D champion Brendan Lawlor, Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, and R&A ambassadors Bryan Habana and Kathryn Newton. Given the Open’s high ticket demand, the three-hole scramble fills early-week scheduling without disrupting the championship’s tone and is part of a larger effort to add value for spectators.

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On player conduct, the R&A is introducing a code modeled on Augusta National’s system, where Sergio Garcia received a warning in the final round after smashing a water cooler with his driver on the second tee. A first breach would mean a warning, then a two-shot penalty, then disqualification.

The golf ball rollback remains settled in principle but not in timing. The R&A and USGA agreed at the end of 2023 to reduce ball distance at the elite level, but industry feedback has pushed the implementation date into uncertainty. Slumbers held firm.

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A finalized timeline is expected within the next couple of months. His comments closely mirror Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley’s assessment that top players are becoming one-dimensional due to distance gains, a framing Slumbers said the R&A is “pretty closely aligned with.”

Portmarnock is still an ambition. The R&A has been exploring the potential for the Irish links to stage both an AIG Women’s Open and an Open Championship, the first on Irish soil given the event’s long history in Great Britain. Slumbers described it as complicated but said they expect clarity by the end of this summer.

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All of this sets the backdrop for the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale from July 16 to 19, 2026, where Scottie Scheffler will defend the Claret Jug after his dominant 17-under victory at Royal Portrush last year. The 155th edition heads to St. Andrews in 2027, with the possibility of Portmarnock entering the rota beyond that.

The R&A’s venue decisions are just as deliberate as its rule changes.

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Royal Lytham back on the Rota after 16-year absence

The 2028 Open will return to Royal Lytham and St. Annes, ending a 16-year wait since Ernie Els lifted the Claret Jug there in 2012, when Adam Scott famously bogeyed his last four holes to hand Els the title by one shot.

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The 2028 edition will be played Aug. 3-6, later than a typical Open to avoid a clash with that summer’s Los Angeles Olympic golf tournament. It will be the 12th time the Fylde Coast Links has staged the championship since Bobby Jones won there in 1926.

R&A chief executive called Royal Lytham “one of golf’s most cherished and historic venues.” The selection reflects the R&A’s preference for proven, high-capacity venues, with recent Opens drawing attendances above 280,000 across the week.

With Royal Birkdale hosting this July, St. Andrews confirmed for 2027, and now Royal Lytham locked in for 2028, the R&A has its rota firmly mapped out, even as Portmarnock waits in the wings for a potential first Open on Irish soil.