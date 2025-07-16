R&A Chief Delivers 6-Word Verdict as LIV Golf Reapplies for OWGR

“The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications, and LIV’s application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR’s criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency.” There is nothing new to glean from Trevor Immelman’s words. A diplomatic acceptance of LIV Golf’s latest application to be accredited by OWGR.

But it is a stark reminder of the times ahead. A new and improved application could mean that the golf world is getting ready for a big upheaval, something that has been slowly brewing since big-name golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and many others jumped ship from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed circuit. The application is also an attempt from LIV Golf’s new CEO, Scott O’Neil, to shake things up.

And this was a major point of discussion ahead of the upcoming Open Championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club. Mark Darbon, the chief of the R&A, who conducts the Open, is also part of the OWGR board. He was quizzed during his press conference regarding the new application received from LIV Golf. “Sure, we actually had an OWGR board meeting yesterday. An application has been received.” Darbon admitted.

“I think that’s a good thing.” He stated before continuing, “There’s a robust process that now exists that the bid will be assessed by the technical committee and then ultimately determined by the board.” LIV Golf last applied in 2023 under Greg Norman’s leadership. The OWGR board rejected it for a number of reasons. They include, the lack of a proper cut line, smaller playing fields, guaranteed spots for several golfers, and LIV events being 54-hole competitions.

LIV hasn’t changed much since the rejection of the application, but it remains to be seen whether the application has their future plan in detail. That was something Mark Darbon could not divulge. “I haven’t reviewed the technical submission in any detail. That’s the process that we’ll go through now so it’s difficult to comment at this stage. I think Trevor Immelman released a statement regarding that recently and I’m sure he’ll talk about that in more detail to come.”

For LIV, the application is crucial for a lot of things in the future. And Scott O’Neil knows it and made it explicitly clear in his comments after his application.

Scott O’Neil is looking to speed things up for LIV Golf

We are confident our application addresses the outstanding questions that exist to support a more global, all-encompassing, and accurate ranking system,” The LIV chief stated in an Instagram post released by the league. What followed next would be something that will leave golf fans pensive and expectant. “We are hopeful the review and approval process can progress ahead of the 2026 Major season,” O’Neil added.

The 2026 Major season participation is extremely crucial for the breakaway Tour, as several contracts are set to run out at the end of the 2026 season. This could leave LIV in a very testy situation, especially if players like the hugely popular Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka choose to return to the PGA Tour. That would put O’Neil and LIV Golf in limbo regarding next steps. They can entice these players with OWGR points, which eventually lead to participation in majors, a big pride point for golfers.

Will LIV Golf get it right a second time?