R&A Executive Reveals Reason Behind Trump’s Turnberry Snub As 2029 Host Is Announced

Donald Trump’s Turnberry has been overlooked for The Open Championship for a second consecutive edition, but R&A chief executive Mark Darbon says the problem is not the quality of its celebrated Ailsa Course. It is the infrastructure required to stage a modern major. With Carnoustie confirmed for 2029 after Royal Lytham & St Annes secured 2028, Turnberry’s wait for a return now stretches beyond 20 years.

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Carnoustie will host the 157th Open Championship from July 15–22, 2029, bringing the major back to the Angus links for the first time since Francesco Molinari’s two-shot victory in 2018.

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Darbon, R&A chief executive since November 2024, called Carnoustie “a world-class championship venue where some of golf’s greatest players have lifted the claret jug.” Turnberry, by contrast, presents “a bit of challenge” on its “logistical and commercial side.”

In his first broadcast interview after taking the role, Darbon explained the problem to Sky News in March 2025.

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“The last time we were at Turnberry in 2009, we had 120,000 people there. These days a modern Open caters for 250,000 people-plus, and so we need the road and rail infrastructure to get our fan base there.”

Accommodation is another obstacle. “We need hotel accommodation for the 60,000 bed nights we need to stage our championship and it’s challenging at that venue.”

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The problem was obvious even in 2009. Stewart Cink’s playoff victory over Tom Watson drew 123,000 spectators, and organisers acknowledged attendance fell short of expectations because of accessibility and a shortage of local accommodation. They nevertheless insisted the course would remain in the rota.

Darbon’s explanation is therefore not a new objection following Trump’s purchase. Telegraph Sport reported he said the R&A needs “a venue that is appropriate from both a logistical and commercial perspective.” Turnberry’s remote setting and limited transport and hotel capacity make that difficult, regardless of investment in the course.

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The latest scheduling decisions have sharpened the sense of a snub. Turnberry missed out when Royal Lytham & St Annes was named for 2028, then again when Carnoustie was confirmed for 2029. After the Lytham announcement in April, Darbon said: “Turnberry is still in our thinking.”

Trump bought the property in 2014 and has invested heavily in the resort. His son Eric has led efforts to bring The Open back, while the UK government has also pressed the R&A on the club’s behalf. Turnberry continues to say it is ready to stage the championship.

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Darbon has not ruled out a return. “We’ve explicitly not taken it out of our pool of venues but we’d need to address those logistical challenges should we return. We need to be confident that the focus will be on the sport and we need to ensure that the venue works for our requirement.”

Carnoustie’s selection also shows the partnership expected of a host. Its Open roll of honor includes Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Paul Lawrie, and Padraig Harrington. Darbon said the 2029 return would give fans the chance to witness “another memorable chapter in the championship’s history.”

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Darbon said the R&A had worked with Carnoustie on improvements to support future championships. Club chief operating officer Ross Blackadder cited investment in the course, facilities and visitor experience. Angus Council leader George Meechan said the authority had “taken a leap of faith to deliver the changes needed to secure the return of The Open.” Darbon thanked the Scottish Government and local authorities for their backing.

That public commitment matters to Turnberry’s prospects. The 2029 announcement highlighted Carnoustie’s partnership with the Scottish Government and VisitScotland. A return to Ayrshire would likely require similar public-sector backing.

A five-kilometer bypass around Maybole opened in January 2022 at a cost of £29 million, improving the A77 approach. But the nearest railway station remains eight miles from Turnberry, and Glasgow is around 54 miles away.

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The R&A is now assessing the cost of a return. “We’re doing some feasibility work around what it would look like to return to that venue and the investment that it would require,” Darbon said in April. He had met Eric Trump to explain the scale of development needed and the importance of government support.

Telegraph Sport has reported that Turnberry could remain at least another decade away from hosting The Open. Officials haven’t announced a venue beyond 2029. Darbon’s position is practical: Turnberry remains in the R&A’s thinking, but the championship will return only when the wider setting can support it.