R&A Under Fire as 8x PGA Tour Champ Voices ‘Disappointment’ Over Decision Ahead of the Open

Bunker raking is not a fancy job. It is where you have to be a fly in the wall, away from the limelight but always present. Bunker rakers are told not to engage in conversation with players or caddies unless spoken to, and to stay out of view of TV cameras, hugging the sidelines.

But the job they do is of utmost importance, at least for golfers.

The Open Championship is known for its designated bunker rakers, which have proven to be a key distinguishing factor for them compared to other competitions. But this week at the Royal Portrush, the R&A, which conducts the Open Championship, made the decision. “I think this week we’ve got the caddies raking the bunkers. It’s a change for us but we think a good one.” Mark Darbon, the chief of R&A, said during his press conference ahead of the event.

That is particularly disappointing news to a PGA Tour pro, who is not participating in the major happening this week. Under a tweet by Smylie Kaufman regarding the rakes used in the practice round, Billy Horschel voiced his disappointment. “No designated bunker rakers this week is such a disappointment. I know the caddies love them, as well as the players. Very odd decision by the @TheOpen not to have them. @RandA.” Horschel tweeted out. The PGA Tour pro, who is out of the major as he is recovering from surgery, was particularly miffed at the decision made by Mark Darbon and co.

What is bunker raking?

The goal of a bunker rake is fairly simple. To say. To do, maybe not so much. The idea is to make the surface as consistent and smooth as possible for all golfers who are playing on the course. When golfers use their wedges, there tend to be a lot of unfortunate pits in the bunkers that could prove troublesome for other golfers.

There are some rules that bunker rakers have to follow to ensure that the area remains consistent for all golfers. For greenside bunkers, rake so the tine lines point toward the middle of the green in greenside bunkers. For fairway bunkers, rake so the tine lines are parallel to the hole in the fairway bunkers. Last but not least, maintain the circle in the centers of bunkers. The work they do is necessary to maintain fairness and consistency.

Why is it such a big need? The lack of bunker rakes means that the caddies will have to do the raking instead. This also means that there is going to be a serious lag in the game, as the golfers wait for their caddies to sort it out. As one golf fan pointed out on Twitter, “Does not help pace of play when caddies are raking bunkers.” Another fan was also not pleased with the decision, tweeting, “The @RandA has gotten rather lazy,” echoing Horschel’s sentiments.

This was made clear by caddie Mike Cowan during the 2019 Open Championship at the same venue. When asked about what he thought of the extra help on the course, Cowan responded in kind, “What do you think? It’s great. You never have to scramble to catch up to your man,” he stated. Six years ago, the Open Championship had the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) on the course, helping the golfers and the organisers keep the course intact.

What do you think of the R&A’s decision to remove designated bunker rakers?