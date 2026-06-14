RBC Canadian Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The first winner of the Canadian Open did not take home a cheque. He took a gold medal. That was 1904 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, the oldest golf club in North America, when the entire prize fund amounted to $170. The trophy itself came into existence only in 1920. The championship has run almost every year since, now called the RBC Canadian Open, making it the third-oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour. Every June, it lands at one of the most charged spots in the calendar, which is just days before the U.S. Open. This year, 147 players from 23 countries tee up to bag the prize purse.
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Some of the biggest names are teeing up at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The field includes four top 10-ranked players: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood, with defending champion Ryan Fox also in the mix.
The purse has grown steadily over the recent years. In 2023, the total purse stood at $9 million, with the winner collecting $1.62 million. It climbed to $9.4 million in 2024 and saw a $400,000 jump. The champion’s share also rose to $1,692,000. The purse held at $9.8 million in 2025, the same figure as in 2026.
This year, the total prize purse for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open sits at a whopping $9.8 million. The winner will take home $1,764,000, which is the standard 18% of the total pot. The runner-up will earn $1,068,200, meaning even second prize is worth over a million dollars.
The cut comes after two rounds, with the top 65 players and ties advancing to the weekend. Every professional who completes all four rounds earns the prize money.
Here’s the detailed breakdown for all those who make the cut:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$1,764,000
|2
|$1,068,200
|3
|$676,200
|4
|$480,200
|5
|$401,800
|6
|$355,250
|7
|$330,750
|8
|$306,250
|9
|$286,650
|10
|$267,050
|11
|$247,450
|12
|$227,850
|13
|$208,250
|14
|$188,650
|15
|$178,850
|16
|$169,050
|17
|$159,250
|18
|$149,450
|19
|$139,650
|20
|$129,850
|21
|$120,050
|22
|$110,250
|23
|$102,410
|24
|$94,570
|25
|$86,730
|26
|$78,890
|27
|$75,950
|28
|$73,010
|29
|$70,070
|30
|$67,130
|31
|$64,190
|32
|$61,250
|33
|$58,310
|34
|$55,860
|35
|$53,410
|36
|$50,960
|37
|$48,510
|38
|$46,550
|39
|$44,590
|40
|$42,630
|41
|$40,670
|42
|$38,710
|43
|$36,750
|44
|$34,790
|45
|$32,830
|46
|$30,870
|47
|$28,910
|48
|$27,342
|49
|$25,970
|50
|$25,186
|51
|$24,598
|52
|$24,010
|53
|$23,618
|54
|$23,226
|55
|$23,030
|56
|$22,834
|57
|$22,638
|58
|$22,442
|59
|$22,246
|60
|$22,050
|61
|$21,854
|62
|$21,658
|63
|$21,462
|64
|$21,266
|65
|$21,070
|66
|$20,874
|67
|$20,678
|68
|$20,482
|69
|$20,286
|70
|$20,090
|71
|$19,894
|72
|$19,698
|73
|$19,502
|74
|$19,306
|75
|$19,110
The paycheck is significant, but the winner of the RBC Canadian Open walks away with considerably more than a check. The winner also earns 500 FedExCup points, which is the standard allocation for a non-signature event in 2026. Along with that, they will also earn 47.7 Official World Golf Ranking points. Those points carry immense weight, particularly for anyone on the cusp of a major championship invite or a ranking boost heading into the back half of the season.
The win will also come with a two-year PGA Tour exemption and automatic invites to the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the remaining 2026 signature events. For a player outside the elite tier, that package can reshape the next two years of their career entirely.
Interesting things to know about the RBC Canadian Open History
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley did not always look like a PGA Tour venue. The property started with a single course built on flat farmland in Caledon, Ontario, in 1992. A Canadian architect, Doug Carrick, designed it to evoke the look and feel of a seaside links.
The course underwent significant renovation ahead of the 2025 tournament, with the Canadian architect Ian Andrew reworking the layout to meet the PGA Tour standards. It now plays as a par 70 at just over 7,389 yards.
Beyond the course and the architecture, what makes TPC Toronto’s arrival meaningful is the history it has now joined. The RBC Canadian Open dates to 1904, making it the second-oldest non-major on the professional calendar. Glen Abbey hosted the event 30 times across its history. In 2000, Tiger Woods became the second player in history to win the Triple Crown: The U.S. Open, the Open Championship, and the Canadian Open. Lee Trevino achieved this feat in 1971.
Written by
Edited by
Godwin Issac Mathew