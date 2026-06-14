RBC Canadian Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The first winner of the Canadian Open did not take home a cheque. He took a gold medal. That was 1904 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, the oldest golf club in North America, when the entire prize fund amounted to $170. The trophy itself came into existence only in 1920. The championship has run almost every year since, now called the RBC Canadian Open, making it the third-oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour. Every June, it lands at one of the most charged spots in the calendar, which is just days before the U.S. Open. This year, 147 players from 23 countries tee up to bag the prize purse.

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Some of the biggest names are teeing up at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The field includes four top 10-ranked players: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood, with defending champion Ryan Fox also in the mix.

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The purse has grown steadily over the recent years. In 2023, the total purse stood at $9 million, with the winner collecting $1.62 million. It climbed to $9.4 million in 2024 and saw a $400,000 jump. The champion’s share also rose to $1,692,000. The purse held at $9.8 million in 2025, the same figure as in 2026.

This year, the total prize purse for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open sits at a whopping $9.8 million. The winner will take home $1,764,000, which is the standard 18% of the total pot. The runner-up will earn $1,068,200, meaning even second prize is worth over a million dollars.

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The cut comes after two rounds, with the top 65 players and ties advancing to the weekend. Every professional who completes all four rounds earns the prize money.

Here’s the detailed breakdown for all those who make the cut:

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Position Prize Money 1 $1,764,000 2 $1,068,200 3 $676,200 4 $480,200 5 $401,800 6 $355,250 7 $330,750 8 $306,250 9 $286,650 10 $267,050 11 $247,450 12 $227,850 13 $208,250 14 $188,650 15 $178,850 16 $169,050 17 $159,250 18 $149,450 19 $139,650 20 $129,850 21 $120,050 22 $110,250 23 $102,410 24 $94,570 25 $86,730 26 $78,890 27 $75,950 28 $73,010 29 $70,070 30 $67,130 31 $64,190 32 $61,250 33 $58,310 34 $55,860 35 $53,410 36 $50,960 37 $48,510 38 $46,550 39 $44,590 40 $42,630 41 $40,670 42 $38,710 43 $36,750 44 $34,790 45 $32,830 46 $30,870 47 $28,910 48 $27,342 49 $25,970 50 $25,186 51 $24,598 52 $24,010 53 $23,618 54 $23,226 55 $23,030 56 $22,834 57 $22,638 58 $22,442 59 $22,246 60 $22,050 61 $21,854 62 $21,658 63 $21,462 64 $21,266 65 $21,070 66 $20,874 67 $20,678 68 $20,482 69 $20,286 70 $20,090 71 $19,894 72 $19,698 73 $19,502 74 $19,306 75 $19,110

The paycheck is significant, but the winner of the RBC Canadian Open walks away with considerably more than a check. The winner also earns 500 FedExCup points, which is the standard allocation for a non-signature event in 2026. Along with that, they will also earn 47.7 Official World Golf Ranking points. Those points carry immense weight, particularly for anyone on the cusp of a major championship invite or a ranking boost heading into the back half of the season.

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The win will also come with a two-year PGA Tour exemption and automatic invites to the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the remaining 2026 signature events. For a player outside the elite tier, that package can reshape the next two years of their career entirely.

Interesting things to know about the RBC Canadian Open History

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley did not always look like a PGA Tour venue. The property started with a single course built on flat farmland in Caledon, Ontario, in 1992. A Canadian architect, Doug Carrick, designed it to evoke the look and feel of a seaside links.

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The course underwent significant renovation ahead of the 2025 tournament, with the Canadian architect Ian Andrew reworking the layout to meet the PGA Tour standards. It now plays as a par 70 at just over 7,389 yards.

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Beyond the course and the architecture, what makes TPC Toronto’s arrival meaningful is the history it has now joined. The RBC Canadian Open dates to 1904, making it the second-oldest non-major on the professional calendar. Glen Abbey hosted the event 30 times across its history. In 2000, Tiger Woods became the second player in history to win the Triple Crown: The U.S. Open, the Open Championship, and the Canadian Open. Lee Trevino achieved this feat in 1971.