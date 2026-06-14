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RBC Canadian Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jun 14, 2026 | 1:55 PM EDT

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RBC Canadian Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jun 14, 2026 | 1:55 PM EDT

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The first winner of the Canadian Open did not take home a cheque. He took a gold medal. That was 1904 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, the oldest golf club in North America, when the entire prize fund amounted to $170. The trophy itself came into existence only in 1920. The championship has run almost every year since, now called the RBC Canadian Open, making it the third-oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour. Every June, it lands at one of the most charged spots in the calendar, which is just days before the U.S. Open. This year, 147 players from 23 countries tee up to bag the prize purse.

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Some of the biggest names are teeing up at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The field includes four top 10-ranked players: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood, with defending champion Ryan Fox also in the mix.

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The purse has grown steadily over the recent years. In 2023, the total purse stood at $9 million, with the winner collecting $1.62 million. It climbed to $9.4 million in 2024 and saw a $400,000 jump. The champion’s share also rose to $1,692,000. The purse held at $9.8 million in 2025, the same figure as in 2026.

This year, the total prize purse for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open sits at a whopping $9.8 million. The winner will take home $1,764,000, which is the standard 18% of the total pot. The runner-up will earn $1,068,200, meaning even second prize is worth over a million dollars.

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The cut comes after two rounds, with the top 65 players and ties advancing to the weekend. Every professional who completes all four rounds earns the prize money.

Here’s the detailed breakdown for all those who make the cut:

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PositionPrize Money
1$1,764,000
2$1,068,200
3$676,200
4$480,200
5$401,800
6$355,250
7$330,750
8$306,250
9$286,650
10$267,050
11$247,450
12$227,850
13$208,250
14$188,650
15$178,850
16$169,050
17$159,250
18$149,450
19$139,650
20$129,850
21$120,050
22$110,250
23$102,410
24$94,570
25$86,730
26$78,890
27$75,950
28$73,010
29$70,070
30$67,130
31$64,190
32$61,250
33$58,310
34$55,860
35$53,410
36$50,960
37$48,510
38$46,550
39$44,590
40$42,630
41$40,670
42$38,710
43$36,750
44$34,790
45$32,830
46$30,870
47$28,910
48$27,342
49$25,970
50$25,186
51$24,598
52$24,010
53$23,618
54$23,226
55$23,030
56$22,834
57$22,638
58$22,442
59$22,246
60$22,050
61$21,854
62$21,658
63$21,462
64$21,266
65$21,070
66$20,874
67$20,678
68$20,482
69$20,286
70$20,090
71$19,894
72$19,698
73$19,502
74$19,306
75$19,110

The paycheck is significant, but the winner of the RBC Canadian Open walks away with considerably more than a check. The winner also earns 500 FedExCup points, which is the standard allocation for a non-signature event in 2026. Along with that, they will also earn 47.7 Official World Golf Ranking points. Those points carry immense weight, particularly for anyone on the cusp of a major championship invite or a ranking boost heading into the back half of the season.

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The win will also come with a two-year PGA Tour exemption and automatic invites to the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the remaining 2026 signature events. For a player outside the elite tier, that package can reshape the next two years of their career entirely.

Interesting things to know about the RBC Canadian Open History 

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley did not always look like a PGA Tour venue. The property started with a single course built on flat farmland in Caledon, Ontario, in 1992. A Canadian architect, Doug Carrick, designed it to evoke the look and feel of a seaside links.

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The course underwent significant renovation ahead of the 2025 tournament, with the Canadian architect Ian Andrew reworking the layout to meet the PGA Tour standards. It now plays as a par 70 at just over 7,389 yards.

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Beyond the course and the architecture, what makes TPC Toronto’s arrival meaningful is the history it has now joined. The RBC Canadian Open dates to 1904, making it the second-oldest non-major on the professional calendar. Glen Abbey hosted the event 30 times across its history. In 2000, Tiger Woods became the second player in history to win the Triple Crown: The U.S. Open, the Open Championship, and the Canadian Open. Lee Trevino achieved this feat in 1971.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game. Her coverage focuses on narrative-driven features, player journeys, and the evolving dynamics shaping the sport. By going beyond surface-level reporting, Roshni highlights the human stories that define golf, placing developments within a broader context that resonates with readers while maintaining clarity and relevance. Before transitioning into sports media, she built experience across research and content roles, developing a strong foundation in data analysis, academic writing, and structured storytelling. This background informs her ability to approach golf with both analytical discipline and creative perspective, ensuring her reporting remains both insightful and engaging.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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